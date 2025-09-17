iifl-logo

BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

18 Sep, 2025|01:24 PM
Jul-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.85%

Non-Promoter- 45.14%

Institutions: 45.14%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

14.62

3.21

0.02

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.89

11.36

3.34

-0.5

Net Worth

37.51

14.57

3.36

-0.49

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025

Gross Sales

28.17

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

28.17

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.06

BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,402.6

121.772,77,303.46504.040.055,875.6231.32

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

1,077.9

351.1148,588.9723.460.05186.9740.37

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

800.7

64.9428,104.5769.181836.6179.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

292.35

15.3522,855.18200.212.3312,757.2858.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

623.9

141.1513,781.0216.040.24281.9367.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

4th Flr B-117 DDA Sheds Okhla,

Industrial Area P1 South Delhi,

New Delhi - 110020

Tel: +91 92661 09913

Website: https://bharatrohan.in/

Email: investors@bharatrohan.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Reports by BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Ltd share price today?

The BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 18 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 18 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 18 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Ltd?

BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

