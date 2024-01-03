Bhavik Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.29
5.29
5.29
5.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
86.76
78.93
63.55
56.85
Net Worth
92.05
84.22
68.84
62.14
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0.05
0.04
0.04
Total Liabilities
92.08
84.27
68.88
62.18
Fixed Assets
1.35
1.54
1.22
1.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.27
3.27
0.03
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
25.84
17.72
18.3
13.52
Inventories
27.99
44.49
25.86
28.4
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
34.02
40.78
36.44
28.89
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.13
9.02
13.44
7.88
Sundry Creditors
-40.47
-69.56
-47.71
-44.92
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.83
-7.01
-9.73
-6.73
Cash
61.62
61.73
49.35
47.33
Total Assets
92.08
84.26
68.9
62.19
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.