Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.29
5.29
5.29
5.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
86.76
78.93
63.55
56.85
Net Worth
92.05
84.22
68.84
62.14
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,522.9
|127.87
|2,91,188.26
|504.04
|0.05
|5,875.6
|231.32
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,052.8
|342.93
|47,457.53
|23.46
|0.05
|186.97
|40.37
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
791.1
|64.16
|27,767.61
|69.18
|1.01
|836.61
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
299.5
|15.73
|23,414.14
|200.21
|2.27
|12,757.28
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
612.25
|138.52
|13,523.69
|16.04
|0.24
|281.93
|67.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
MUKESH NATWARLAL THAKKAR
Managing Director
BHAVIK MUKESH THAKKAR
Executive Director
Purnima Mukesh Thakkar
Independent Director
Jeny Gowadia
Independent Director
Manishkumar Anjanikumar Dhanuka
Independent Director
Jayesh Jaysinh Kapadia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikhil D Bhatt
No.1105 11th Flr DLH Park,
S V Rd Goregaon West Malad,
Maharashtra - 400064
Tel: +91 91528 15659
Website: https://bhavikenterprises.com/
Email: investors@bhavikenterprises.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Bhavik Enterprises Ltd
