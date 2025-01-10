Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.04
5.04
5.04
5.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.37
-5.28
-5.6
-5.8
Net Worth
0.67
-0.24
-0.56
-0.76
Minority Interest
Debt
0.58
2.64
0
0.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.25
2.4
-0.56
-0.28
Fixed Assets
0.03
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.62
2.39
-0.57
-0.3
Inventories
1.21
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.09
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.38
2.42
0
0.17
Sundry Creditors
-0.23
-0.03
0
-0.36
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.74
0
-0.57
-0.2
Cash
0.61
0.01
0
0
Total Assets
1.26
2.4
-0.57
-0.3
No Record Found
