Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.04

5.04

5.04

5.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.37

-5.28

-5.6

-5.8

Net Worth

0.67

-0.24

-0.56

-0.76

Minority Interest

Debt

0.58

2.64

0

0.48

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.25

2.4

-0.56

-0.28

Fixed Assets

0.03

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.62

2.39

-0.57

-0.3

Inventories

1.21

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.09

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.38

2.42

0

0.17

Sundry Creditors

-0.23

-0.03

0

-0.36

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.74

0

-0.57

-0.2

Cash

0.61

0.01

0

0

Total Assets

1.26

2.4

-0.57

-0.3

