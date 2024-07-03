Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹120.95
Prev. Close₹118.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹120.95
Day's Low₹120.95
52 Week's High₹120.95
52 Week's Low₹27.17
Book Value₹-0.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)55.51
P/E30.7
EPS3.94
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.04
5.04
5.04
5.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.37
-5.28
-5.6
-5.8
Net Worth
0.67
-0.24
-0.56
-0.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.06
0.04
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-100
63
122.22
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.1
-0.2
-0.01
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-0.02
0.01
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
63
122.22
0
Op profit growth
-48.2
1,071.34
-62.91
35.97
EBIT growth
-48.2
1,034.23
-60.17
30.87
Net profit growth
-48.2
1,034.23
-60.17
30.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Mallikharjuna Rao Yerrapragada
Executive Director
Madhav.B.Bhatt
Independent Director
Hari Prasad Puttumurthi
Chairman & Managing Director
Bhasker K Bhatt
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
ANAND JOSHI
Non Executive Director
Pathika B Bhatt
Independent Director
Parth Arvind Joshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Bhudevi Infra Projects Limited (Formerly known Aarv Infratel Limited) was originally incorporated on January 13, 1992 in the name of United Fish-Nets Private Limited in Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, the name was changed to United Fish-Nets Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 20, 1993. Further, the name was changed to Nylofils India Limited on February 28, 1996. The Company as a result changed its name to AARV INFRATEL LIMITED on July 28, 2016.The Company is engaged into the Business of developing and trading of telecommunication systems, networks & Services. It provides Telecom related quality services of O&M, TSP, and SME etc. Today, wire line network operators search for advanced turnkey network solutions to enhance service creation and delivery, accelerate time-to-market of new services and optimize the cost of ownership.When it comes to designing and implementing new systems, operators demand a successful deployment in terms of completion time, cost and quality. In particular, they expect a smooth installation and a successful delivery of new functionality that by no means disrupts the running of network operations.With a vast, multi-year expertise, an impressive track record of network deployments and in-depth understanding of the most recent technologies, the company has the capabilities to build scalable, available and flexible converged telecom infrastructures aiming at edge services delivery. The companys team is responsible to provide a wide r
The Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹120.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd is ₹55.51 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd is 30.7 and -254.43 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd is ₹27.17 and ₹120.95 as of 02 Jan ‘25
Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 271.45%, 1 Year at 345.16%, 6 Month at 201.70%, 3 Month at 114.60% and 1 Month at 27.92%.
