Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd Share Price

120.95
(2.00%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open120.95
  Day's High120.95
  52 Wk High120.95
  Prev. Close118.58
  Day's Low120.95
  52 Wk Low 27.17
  Turnover (lac)0
  P/E30.7
  Face Value10
  Book Value-0.47
  EPS3.94
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)55.51
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

120.95

Prev. Close

118.58

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

120.95

Day's Low

120.95

52 Week's High

120.95

52 Week's Low

27.17

Book Value

-0.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

55.51

P/E

30.7

EPS

3.94

Divi. Yield

0

Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Sep, 2024

8 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:50 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.17%

Non-Promoter- 28.82%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.04

5.04

5.04

5.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.37

-5.28

-5.6

-5.8

Net Worth

0.67

-0.24

-0.56

-0.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.06

0.04

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-100

63

122.22

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.1

-0.2

-0.01

-0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

-0.02

0.01

-0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

63

122.22

0

Op profit growth

-48.2

1,071.34

-62.91

35.97

EBIT growth

-48.2

1,034.23

-60.17

30.87

Net profit growth

-48.2

1,034.23

-60.17

30.87

No Record Found

Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Mallikharjuna Rao Yerrapragada

Executive Director

Madhav.B.Bhatt

Independent Director

Hari Prasad Puttumurthi

Chairman & Managing Director

Bhasker K Bhatt

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

ANAND JOSHI

Non Executive Director

Pathika B Bhatt

Independent Director

Parth Arvind Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd

Summary

Bhudevi Infra Projects Limited (Formerly known Aarv Infratel Limited) was originally incorporated on January 13, 1992 in the name of United Fish-Nets Private Limited in Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, the name was changed to United Fish-Nets Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 20, 1993. Further, the name was changed to Nylofils India Limited on February 28, 1996. The Company as a result changed its name to AARV INFRATEL LIMITED on July 28, 2016.The Company is engaged into the Business of developing and trading of telecommunication systems, networks & Services. It provides Telecom related quality services of O&M, TSP, and SME etc. Today, wire line network operators search for advanced turnkey network solutions to enhance service creation and delivery, accelerate time-to-market of new services and optimize the cost of ownership.When it comes to designing and implementing new systems, operators demand a successful deployment in terms of completion time, cost and quality. In particular, they expect a smooth installation and a successful delivery of new functionality that by no means disrupts the running of network operations.With a vast, multi-year expertise, an impressive track record of network deployments and in-depth understanding of the most recent technologies, the company has the capabilities to build scalable, available and flexible converged telecom infrastructures aiming at edge services delivery. The companys team is responsible to provide a wide r
Company FAQs

What is the Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd share price today?

The Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹120.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd is ₹55.51 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd is 30.7 and -254.43 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd is ₹27.17 and ₹120.95 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd?

Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 271.45%, 1 Year at 345.16%, 6 Month at 201.70%, 3 Month at 114.60% and 1 Month at 27.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.18 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.82 %

