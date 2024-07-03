Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltd Summary

Bhudevi Infra Projects Limited (Formerly known Aarv Infratel Limited) was originally incorporated on January 13, 1992 in the name of United Fish-Nets Private Limited in Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, the name was changed to United Fish-Nets Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 20, 1993. Further, the name was changed to Nylofils India Limited on February 28, 1996. The Company as a result changed its name to AARV INFRATEL LIMITED on July 28, 2016.The Company is engaged into the Business of developing and trading of telecommunication systems, networks & Services. It provides Telecom related quality services of O&M, TSP, and SME etc. Today, wire line network operators search for advanced turnkey network solutions to enhance service creation and delivery, accelerate time-to-market of new services and optimize the cost of ownership.When it comes to designing and implementing new systems, operators demand a successful deployment in terms of completion time, cost and quality. In particular, they expect a smooth installation and a successful delivery of new functionality that by no means disrupts the running of network operations.With a vast, multi-year expertise, an impressive track record of network deployments and in-depth understanding of the most recent technologies, the company has the capabilities to build scalable, available and flexible converged telecom infrastructures aiming at edge services delivery. The companys team is responsible to provide a wide range of design & implementation services.