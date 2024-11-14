|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above-mentioned subject we wish to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of our company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the Second quarter ended September 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. In continuation to our earlier intimation of closure of trading window we would like to inform that the trading window of the Company for all the designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed till November 16 2024 which is 48 hours after the Board Meeting. This is for your kind information and necessary records. Un Audited Financial Results approved by the board of directors in their board meeting for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 05, 2024
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above-mentioned subject we wish to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of our company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 inter alia to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other Business In continuation to our earlier intimation of closure of trading window we would like to inform that the trading window of the Company for all the designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed till August 15 2024 which is 48 hours after the Board Meeting. In terms of Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their just concluded meeting have: 1. Approved Un-audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee and reviewed by the Statutory Auditors. 2. Accepted the Resignation of M/s. M H A & Associates, LLP (Firm Registration No: S200133) as Statutory Auditors of the Company. Disclosure as per regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) regulations, 2015 has already been given. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on 30th may 2024 inter alia to consider the audited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2024 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their just concluded meeting, held on today, 30th May, 2024, have decided on the following matters: 1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and Financial Year Ended 31st March, 2024. The said Audited Financial Results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and thereafter approved by the Board of Directors. Read less.. We hereby submit the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Mar 2024
|5 Mar 2024
|Appointment of Mr. Anand Joshi (Membership No. A73084) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 05th March 2024, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved the appointment of Mr. Anand Joshi (Membership No. A73084) as the Company Secretary of the Company designated as the Key Managerial Personnel pursuant to the provisions of section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Compliance Officer under Regulation 6(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations) w.e.f. 05th March, 2024. Appointment of Mr. Anand Joshi as a Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Bhudevi Infra Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 inter alia to consider the Un Audited financial results of the Company for the third quarter ended on 31st December 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. In continuation to our earlier intimation of closure of trading window we would like to inform that the trading window of the Company for all the designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed till 16th February 2024 which is 48 hours after the said Board Meeting. This is for your information and records. This is to Inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Feb 14 2024 approved un audited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 as recommended by Audit Committee and reviewed by Statutory Auditors In terms of Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their just concluded meeting have: 1. Approved un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 as recommended by the Audit Committee and reviewed by the Statutory Auditors. The Board Meeting Commenced at 05.30 PM and concluded at 06.30 PM This is for your information and necessary records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
