Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024: A meeting of Board of Directors was scheduled for Thursday November 14, 2024 to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the Second quarter ended September 30, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. The trading window for all designated persons and their immediate relatives remained closed till November 16, 2024. Un Audited Financial Results approved by the board of directors in their board meeting for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 05, 2024

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024: A meeting of Board of Directors was scheduled for Tuesday August 13, 2024 to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. The trading window remained closed till August 15, 2024. The Board of Directors approved Un-audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 and accepted the Resignation of M/s. M H A & Associates, LLP (Firm Registration No: S200133) as Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024: The meeting of the board of directors was scheduled for 30th May 2024 to consider the audited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors approved the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and Financial Year Ended 31st March, 2024.

Appointment of Mr. Anand Joshi (Membership No. A73084) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 05th March 2024, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved the appointment of Mr. Anand Joshi (Membership No. A73084) as the Company Secretary of the Company designated as the Key Managerial Personnel pursuant to the provisions of section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Compliance Officer under Regulation 6(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations) w.e.f. 05th March, 2024. Appointment of Mr. Anand Joshi as a Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company.

