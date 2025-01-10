To the members of Bilcare Limited

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Bilcare Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statement").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31March 2024, and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("Standards" or "SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

With reference to Note No. 41, post the slump sale the operations of the Company now pertain only to the Global Clinical Supplies ("GCS") business. As such, subject to fulfilment of the liabilities, the Companys ability to continue as a going concern is dependent on factors including managements strategic projection plan for the foreseeable future, cashflow projection etc. With the positive prospects going forward for the GCS business as informed to us by the Company, the accounts are prepared on a going concern basis.

Our opinion is not modified with respect of this above matter.

Emphasis of matters

We would like to bring your attention to

Note No. 38 in the standalone financial statements regarding Bilcare Mauritius Limited (BML), which was a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company liquidated during the year and transferred the shares of wholly owned subsidiaries of BML i.e. Bilcare GCS Inc., Bilcare GCS Ireland Limited and Bilcare Inc. on 18 December 2023 and Caprihans India Limited on 22 March 2024 to the company.

NoteNo. 32 in the standalone financial statements regarding the financial contingency related to a loan taken from the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR).

NoteNo.39 in the standalone financial statements regarding the company engaging in transactions in the capacity of the facilitator with Caprihans India Limited (CIL).

Note No. 40 in the standalone financial statements pertains to compliance with regard to the transfer of public fixed deposit liabilities to CIL based on the business transfer agreement. It is the responsibility of the company to ensure compliance with public fixed deposits.

Note No. 35 which states that the company plans to sell certain capital assets in the FY 2024-25, accordingly, these assets are classified as assets held for sale in the statement.

Our opinion is not modified with respect of these matters of emphasis.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements taken as a whole; in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the key audit matters as described below:

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matters Provisions and contingent liabilities relating to taxation, litigations, and claims - refer note 32 of the standalone financial statements: Our key audit procedures included: The provisions and contingent liabilities relate to ongoing litigations and claims with various authorities and third parties etc. These relate to direct tax, indirect tax, transfer pricing arrangements, claims, general legal proceedings, and other eventualities arising in the regular course of business. • Testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of key internal controls around the recognition and measurement of provisions and re-assessment of contingent liabilities and its development. As at the year ended 31 March 2024, the amounts involved are significant. The computation of a provision or contingent liability requires judgment by the Company because of the inherent complexity in estimating future costs. The amount recognized as a provision is the best estimate of the expenditure. The provisions and contingent liabilities are subject to changes in the outcomes of litigations and claims and the positions taken by the Company as it involves judgment and estimation to determine the likelihood and timing of the cash outflows and interpretations of the legal aspects, tax legislations and judgments previously made by authorities. • To assess the value of significant provisions and contingent liabilities, on sample basis, in light of the nature of the exposures, applicable regulations and related correspondence with the authorities, if any. • Inquiring about the status in respect of significant provisions and contingent liabilities with the Companys internal tax and legal team. We assessed the assumptions and critical judgments made by the Company which impacted the computation of the provisions and inspected the computation and estimates of outcome and financial effect. • Evaluating agreements, other documentation and judgments made by the Company by comparing the prior years outstanding to the actual outcome during the year. • Assessing the companys disclosures in the financial statements regarding provisions and contingent liabilities.

Information other than the standalone financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the Boards report and management discussion and analysis included in the annual report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors responsibilities for the standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, Companys Management are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

A. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

B. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

C. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

D. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

E. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" to this report, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act and based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31March2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, we report that in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - refer note 32to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024.

iv. Reporting on rule 11 (e):

(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as stated in note no. 37B(e), no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as stated in note no. 37B(f), no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. During the previous year, the Company has not declared/paid dividend. Accordingly, reporting under section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the application layer of the accounting software relating to SAP ECC for the period 1 April 2023 to 31 October 2023 of the company.

The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the application layer of the accounting software relating to Salesforce for the period 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024.

The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not operated at the application layer of the accounting software relating to GCS- related activity for the period from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024.

The Company uses the services of a third-party service provider for payroll processing and in the absence of a Service Organisation Control Type 2 report i.e. SOC 2, specifically covering the maintenance of the audit trail, we are unable to comment on whether the audit trail feature of the said software was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there are any instances of the audit trail feature been tampered with. - Refer to note 37B(j) in the standalone financial statements.

The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not operated at the database level throughout the reporting year to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of account.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Sharp & Tannan Associates Chartered Accountants Firms Registration no. 109983W by the hand of CA Arnob Choudhuri Partner Membership no.(F) 156378 Pune, 27 May 2024 UDIN: 241 56378BKHHFT4496

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

With referred to paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report to the members of Bilcare Limited ("the Company") on even date we report the following:

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company i s maintaining proper records showing full particulars, i ncluding quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of Right-of-use Assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals based on the programme of verification in a phased manner in two years which in our opinion is reasonable. No material discrepancies were noticed during such physical verification conducted by the Company during the year.

(c) Title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements [Including Assets held for sale] are held in the name of the Company, except as disclosed below:

Description of property Gross carrying value ( in Lakhs) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company Freehold Land (Situated at Gat No. 321 and Gat No. 322 situated at village Pimpri Budruk, Taluka Khed (Rajgurunagar) Pune, Maharashtra 410505) 6,407.05 Mr. Mohan Harakchand Bhandari Mrs. Nutan Mohan Bhandari Yes - Promoter Sale agreements are awaiting execution under the companys name (Asset held for sale). Land and Buildings (Plot no. 375 Sindh Co-operative Housing Society Ltd. Village Aundh, Taluka Haveli, District Pune) 5,000 .00 Mr. Mohan Harakchand Bhandari Yes - Promoter Sale agreements are awaiting execution under the companys name.

(d) During the year, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or Intangible Assets. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) During theyear, no proceedings have been i nitiated orare pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(i)(e) is not applicable.

(ii) (a) Physical verification of inventory, except goods-in-transit has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate. Discrepancies noticed on physical verification were less than 10% in the aggregate for each class of inventory and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) During the year, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) During the year, the Company has made investments in certain companies and has provided guarantee to the bank on behalf of a subsidiary company. Requisite information is stated below. The Company has not granted any loans, or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to parties other than subsidiary.

(a) During the year, the Company has provided guarantee to its subsidiary as stated below:

Guarantees (? in Lakhs) Particulars Provided during the year Balance outstanding as at 31 Mar 2024 - Subsidiary 5,000 67,000 - Other than Subsidiary Nil Nil

(b) During the year, Investments made and guarantees provided by the company are prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the company. The company has not provided security and has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loan.

(c) Company has not granted any loans and advances in the nature of loan. Accordingly, the reporting under paragraph 3(iii)(c),(d),(e),(f)of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) The Company has complied with provisions of sections 185 and 186 in respect of grants of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) Our comments to be read with our emphasis of matter w.r.t. the compliance with regard to the transfer of public fixed deposit liabilities to CIL based on the business transfer agreement. It is the responsibility of the company to ensure compliance with public fixed deposits. As informed to us and reported in earlier years the Company has not complied for deposits or deemed deposits, if any as per the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions and the rules framed there under. Additionally, during the year the Company has not accepted deposits or deemed deposits to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, are applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the central Government under section 148(1) of the companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), for the business activities carried out by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under paragraph3(vi)of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and any other statutory dues, as applicable, to the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on verification carried out by us on test basis, there are no arrears of statutory dues outstanding as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date, they became payable, except, the Company has a capital advance for purchase of land of 11,669.58 lacs on which no tax has been deducted at source under section 194-IA of Income Tax Act, 1961.However, the same has become Nil by capitalising it as on 31 March 2024.

(b) The details of statutory dues referred to in sub- paragraph (a) above which have not been deposited with the concerned authorities as on 31 March, 2024, on account of dispute are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of dues Amount involved Lakhs Amount unpaid Lakhs Period to which amount Relates Forum where Dispute is Pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 330.04 330.04 AY 2014-2015 CIT (Appeals) (Appeal filed on 22 May 2024) Total 330.04 330.04

(viii) There are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of accounts and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income tax act, 1961. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender, except as disclosed below:

Nature of borrowing including debt securities Name of lender Amount not paid on due date in Lakhs Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid Remarks, if any Term Loan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) 1,985.23 Includes principal, interest and penal interest (which is shown under contingent liability). 2,738 (from 1 October 2016) Matter is currently sub-judice. Financial Liability Perennial systems 10.25 Includes principal & interest 68 (from 23 January 2024) -

(b) We report that the Company has no loans from banks or financial institutions. However, the Company has outstanding loans from other lenders, which are currently subject to legal proceedings. Additionally, as of March 31,2024, two Credit Information Companies have listed the company as a wilful defaulter on their website, as reported by six banks. The Company has also received no dues certificate from the said banks.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and as informed to us by the management there are no unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) Funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) We report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) We report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, reporting under para 3(ix)(f) is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting on para 3(x)(a) is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(x)(b) is not applicable.

(xi) (a) No material fraud by the Company and on the Company has been noticed or reported during theyear. Additionally, the Company has not receivedany communication regarding fraud by the Company or on the Company. However, a complaint has been filed by an erstwhile bank alleging the Company for fraud done by the Company, which is in the public domain. The management has represented to us that this complaint does not materially impact the financial statements and the Company has also received no dues certificate from the said bank.

(b) During the year, no report under section 143(12) of the Act, has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) No whistle-blower complaints were received during the year by the company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act,wherever applicable, and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable IND AS.

(xiv) (a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act, are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) As informed to us,the Group does not have CIC as part of the group. Accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The company has incurred cash losses of 625.99 Lakhs in the current financial year but not in the preceding financial year .

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, the Companys ability to continue as a going concern is dependent on factors including managements strategic projection plan for the foreseeable future, cashflow projection and subject to the positive prospects going forward for the GCS business as informed to us by the Company, the accounts are prepared on a going concern basis. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due (Refer Para "Material Uncertainty relating to Going Concern" in our Independent Auditors Report).

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects required a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act, in compliance with second proviso to sub section (5) of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) There is no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in respect of ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a special account in compliance with sub-section (6) of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

For Sharp & Tannan Associates Chartered Accountants Firms Registration no. 109983W by the hand of CA Arnob Choudhuri Partner Membership no.(F) 156378 Pune, 27 May 2024 UDIN:241 56378BKHHFT4496

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under the heading, "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report to the members of Bilcare Limited of even date:

Report on the Internal Financial Controls

[under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")]

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Bilcare Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the guidance note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI").

Managements and Board of Directors responsibility for internal financial controls

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the guidance note issued by the ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the guidance note and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.