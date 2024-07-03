iifl-logo-icon 1
Bilcare Ltd Share Price

81.86
(1.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:00 PM

  • Open79.4
  • Day's High86
  • 52 Wk High95.4
  • Prev. Close80.95
  • Day's Low78
  • 52 Wk Low 51
  • Turnover (lac)104.93
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value176.04
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)192.74
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bilcare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

79.4

Prev. Close

80.95

Turnover(Lac.)

104.93

Day's High

86

Day's Low

78

52 Week's High

95.4

52 Week's Low

51

Book Value

176.04

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

192.74

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bilcare Ltd Corporate Action

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

Bilcare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bilcare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.01%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 69.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bilcare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.55

23.55

23.55

23.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

392.11

386.86

19.86

37.17

Net Worth

415.66

410.41

43.41

60.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

429.78

304.16

211.75

239.8

yoy growth (%)

41.3

43.64

-11.69

-6.88

Raw materials

-288.22

-190.03

-143.43

-169

As % of sales

67.06

62.47

67.73

70.47

Employee costs

-33.67

-32.08

-27.29

-29.22

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-50.59

-69.96

-150.62

-314.06

Depreciation

-34.64

-34.62

-88.06

-248.47

Tax paid

5.75

19.39

24.22

-1.18

Working capital

-8.38

59.29

48.66

-50.39

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

41.3

43.64

-11.69

-6.88

Op profit growth

46.08

-431

17,246.8

-81.83

EBIT growth

270.1

-105.83

-66.29

-16.84

Net profit growth

-1,097.24

-101.74

-67.54

294.34

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

747.18

981.62

844.7

622.72

1,827.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

747.18

981.62

844.7

622.72

1,827.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

22.52

237.12

43.53

45.2

253.87

Bilcare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bilcare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Rajesh Shankarrao Devene

Independent Director

Madhuri Vaidya

Chairman & Managing Director

Shreyans Bhandari

Executive Director

Kavita Bhansali

Independent Director

Alaka Sagar

Non Executive Director

Abhigyan Upadhyay

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sagar R. Baheti

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bilcare Ltd

Summary

Bilcare Ltd was incorporated in July, 1987 as Bhandari Paper Products Pvt Ltd and converted into a public limited company on October 27, 1994. The name of the company was changed to BI Ltd in the year 2001 and further the name was changed to Bilcare Ltd on October 1, 2003. The Company is a research-based organization primarily engaged in manufacturing specialty pharmaceutical packaging barrier films. It provides pharmaceutical research services, clinical services and packaging systems and material. The companys key products include packaging films, aluminum foils, wrap systems, cold formed blisters, closures and containers, and paper composites. They also offer research services, including preformulation studies, formulation development, analytical research, stability studies, packaging audit and packaging development and design. The companys plant at Rajgurunagar in Pune is one of its kinds in Asia and the eighth plant of its kind in the world. During the year 1997-98, company completed the project of Paper Tube Plant at Patalganga in Maharashtra. During the year 1999-2000, German Investment and Development company namely DEG - Deutsche Investitions - Und Entwicklungsgesellschaft MBH has subscribed to 21% of the share capital of PT Bhandari Mishindo, a subsidiary of the company. During the year 2002-03, the company introduced seven new unique products for the pharma sector namely Nova, Patina, Ultra, Excel, Super Zing and Venus.During the year 2003-04, the company hived off
Company FAQs

What is the Bilcare Ltd share price today?

The Bilcare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹81.86 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bilcare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bilcare Ltd is ₹192.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bilcare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bilcare Ltd is 0 and 0.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bilcare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bilcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bilcare Ltd is ₹51 and ₹95.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bilcare Ltd?

Bilcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.10%, 3 Years at -0.12%, 1 Year at 2.29%, 6 Month at 38.00%, 3 Month at 37.98% and 1 Month at 42.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bilcare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bilcare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.01 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 69.94 %

