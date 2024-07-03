SectorPackaging
Open₹79.4
Prev. Close₹80.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹104.93
Day's High₹86
Day's Low₹78
52 Week's High₹95.4
52 Week's Low₹51
Book Value₹176.04
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)192.74
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.55
23.55
23.55
23.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
392.11
386.86
19.86
37.17
Net Worth
415.66
410.41
43.41
60.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
429.78
304.16
211.75
239.8
yoy growth (%)
41.3
43.64
-11.69
-6.88
Raw materials
-288.22
-190.03
-143.43
-169
As % of sales
67.06
62.47
67.73
70.47
Employee costs
-33.67
-32.08
-27.29
-29.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-50.59
-69.96
-150.62
-314.06
Depreciation
-34.64
-34.62
-88.06
-248.47
Tax paid
5.75
19.39
24.22
-1.18
Working capital
-8.38
59.29
48.66
-50.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
41.3
43.64
-11.69
-6.88
Op profit growth
46.08
-431
17,246.8
-81.83
EBIT growth
270.1
-105.83
-66.29
-16.84
Net profit growth
-1,097.24
-101.74
-67.54
294.34
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
747.18
981.62
844.7
622.72
1,827.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
747.18
981.62
844.7
622.72
1,827.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
22.52
237.12
43.53
45.2
253.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Rajesh Shankarrao Devene
Independent Director
Madhuri Vaidya
Chairman & Managing Director
Shreyans Bhandari
Executive Director
Kavita Bhansali
Independent Director
Alaka Sagar
Non Executive Director
Abhigyan Upadhyay
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sagar R. Baheti
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bilcare Ltd
Summary
Bilcare Ltd was incorporated in July, 1987 as Bhandari Paper Products Pvt Ltd and converted into a public limited company on October 27, 1994. The name of the company was changed to BI Ltd in the year 2001 and further the name was changed to Bilcare Ltd on October 1, 2003. The Company is a research-based organization primarily engaged in manufacturing specialty pharmaceutical packaging barrier films. It provides pharmaceutical research services, clinical services and packaging systems and material. The companys key products include packaging films, aluminum foils, wrap systems, cold formed blisters, closures and containers, and paper composites. They also offer research services, including preformulation studies, formulation development, analytical research, stability studies, packaging audit and packaging development and design. The companys plant at Rajgurunagar in Pune is one of its kinds in Asia and the eighth plant of its kind in the world. During the year 1997-98, company completed the project of Paper Tube Plant at Patalganga in Maharashtra. During the year 1999-2000, German Investment and Development company namely DEG - Deutsche Investitions - Und Entwicklungsgesellschaft MBH has subscribed to 21% of the share capital of PT Bhandari Mishindo, a subsidiary of the company. During the year 2002-03, the company introduced seven new unique products for the pharma sector namely Nova, Patina, Ultra, Excel, Super Zing and Venus.During the year 2003-04, the company hived off
Read More
The Bilcare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹81.86 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bilcare Ltd is ₹192.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bilcare Ltd is 0 and 0.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bilcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bilcare Ltd is ₹51 and ₹95.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bilcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.10%, 3 Years at -0.12%, 1 Year at 2.29%, 6 Month at 38.00%, 3 Month at 37.98% and 1 Month at 42.84%.
