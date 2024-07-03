Summary

Bilcare Ltd was incorporated in July, 1987 as Bhandari Paper Products Pvt Ltd and converted into a public limited company on October 27, 1994. The name of the company was changed to BI Ltd in the year 2001 and further the name was changed to Bilcare Ltd on October 1, 2003. The Company is a research-based organization primarily engaged in manufacturing specialty pharmaceutical packaging barrier films. It provides pharmaceutical research services, clinical services and packaging systems and material. The companys key products include packaging films, aluminum foils, wrap systems, cold formed blisters, closures and containers, and paper composites. They also offer research services, including preformulation studies, formulation development, analytical research, stability studies, packaging audit and packaging development and design. The companys plant at Rajgurunagar in Pune is one of its kinds in Asia and the eighth plant of its kind in the world. During the year 1997-98, company completed the project of Paper Tube Plant at Patalganga in Maharashtra. During the year 1999-2000, German Investment and Development company namely DEG - Deutsche Investitions - Und Entwicklungsgesellschaft MBH has subscribed to 21% of the share capital of PT Bhandari Mishindo, a subsidiary of the company. During the year 2002-03, the company introduced seven new unique products for the pharma sector namely Nova, Patina, Ultra, Excel, Super Zing and Venus.During the year 2003-04, the company hived off

