Bilcare Ltd Board Meeting

80
(2.15%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:13:00 AM

Bilcare CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Jan 202510 Jan 2025
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10 January 2025 Intimation under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Change in Directorate (Revised) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025)
Board Meeting2 Dec 20242 Dec 2024
Dear Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III, Part A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on 2nd December, 2024, has approved the subscription to 48,00,000 convertible warrants (Warrants) issued by Caprihans India Limited (Subsidiary).
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
BILCARE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Enclosed herewith the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September 2024, along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditor thereon. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Quarterly Results Approval for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and Appointment of Ms. Alka Sagar as an Additional Independent Director. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting10 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting27 May 202417 May 2024
BILCARE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Inter-Alia To Consider And Take On Record The Audited Financial Result (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31st March 2024. Submission of Audited Financial Results under Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024) Submission of Audited Financial Results under Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2024 Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend for the year ended 31 March 2024. We further inform that during the year, the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Bilcare Pharma Solutions Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting26 Feb 202426 Feb 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors, at their meeting held today i.e. Monday, February 26, 2024, have inter-alia considered, recommended and approved Notice of Postal Ballot and other related agenda items.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
BILCARE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Result (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter & Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202431 Jan 2024
Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

