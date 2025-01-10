Bilcare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.55
23.55
23.55
23.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
392.11
386.86
19.86
37.17
Net Worth
415.66
410.41
43.41
60.72
Minority Interest
Debt
10.29
7.52
689.92
678.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.31
1.14
76.84
81.59
Total Liabilities
427.26
419.07
810.17
820.72
Fixed Assets
63.41
16.25
445.82
472.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
293.52
293.51
80.51
89.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.2
187.58
186.74
Networking Capital
68.25
97.13
91.75
64
Inventories
0.51
0.82
56.23
44.42
Inventory Days
47.75
53.3
Sundry Debtors
4.89
9.45
92.63
72.28
Debtor Days
78.66
86.73
Other Current Assets
96.12
127.81
136.13
136.49
Sundry Creditors
-2.19
-5.99
-79.09
-60.52
Creditor Days
67.16
72.62
Other Current Liabilities
-31.08
-34.96
-114.15
-128.67
Cash
2.05
11.98
4.52
7.81
Total Assets
427.27
419.07
810.18
820.71
