iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bilcare Ltd Key Ratios

79.43
(-0.74%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bilcare Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

35.64

-65.91

-34.24

5.52

Op profit growth

18.6

12.1

-71.11

-16.48

EBIT growth

50.05

-124.69

-57.05

-549.03

Net profit growth

-40.26

-79.64

-48.52

137.92

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.15

8.18

2.48

5.66

EBIT margin

4.23

3.82

-5.28

-8.08

Net profit margin

-1.49

-3.38

-5.66

-7.23

RoCE

3.86

2.5

-5.06

-7.81

RoNW

-3.89

-5.41

-10.18

-9.92

RoA

-0.33

-0.55

-1.35

-1.75

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.85

-4.74

-42.06

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-22.01

-28.28

-145.39

-262.18

Book value per share

31.91

36.65

45.99

169.83

Valuation ratios

P/E

-37.75

-12.16

-0.35

0

P/CEPS

-3.17

-2.03

-0.1

-0.2

P/B

2.18

1.57

0.32

0.31

EV/EBIDTA

10.85

10.91

4.76

11.04

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

-0.09

Tax payout

0.4

-26.65

-5.4

-1.71

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

80.87

76.82

39.76

32.74

Inventory days

51.27

52.12

44.93

46.22

Creditor days

-63.34

-63.86

-53.42

-51.79

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.51

-0.31

0.55

0.9

Net debt / equity

8.64

7.19

5.93

4.97

Net debt / op. profit

10.75

12.18

14.14

12.64

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-70.89

-65.67

-54.81

-54.56

Employee costs

-7.01

-8.88

-20.29

-20.1

Other costs

-14.93

-17.26

-22.39

-19.67

Bilcare : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bilcare Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.