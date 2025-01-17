Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
35.64
-65.91
-34.24
5.52
Op profit growth
18.6
12.1
-71.11
-16.48
EBIT growth
50.05
-124.69
-57.05
-549.03
Net profit growth
-40.26
-79.64
-48.52
137.92
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.15
8.18
2.48
5.66
EBIT margin
4.23
3.82
-5.28
-8.08
Net profit margin
-1.49
-3.38
-5.66
-7.23
RoCE
3.86
2.5
-5.06
-7.81
RoNW
-3.89
-5.41
-10.18
-9.92
RoA
-0.33
-0.55
-1.35
-1.75
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.85
-4.74
-42.06
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-22.01
-28.28
-145.39
-262.18
Book value per share
31.91
36.65
45.99
169.83
Valuation ratios
P/E
-37.75
-12.16
-0.35
0
P/CEPS
-3.17
-2.03
-0.1
-0.2
P/B
2.18
1.57
0.32
0.31
EV/EBIDTA
10.85
10.91
4.76
11.04
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
-0.09
Tax payout
0.4
-26.65
-5.4
-1.71
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
80.87
76.82
39.76
32.74
Inventory days
51.27
52.12
44.93
46.22
Creditor days
-63.34
-63.86
-53.42
-51.79
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.51
-0.31
0.55
0.9
Net debt / equity
8.64
7.19
5.93
4.97
Net debt / op. profit
10.75
12.18
14.14
12.64
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-70.89
-65.67
-54.81
-54.56
Employee costs
-7.01
-8.88
-20.29
-20.1
Other costs
-14.93
-17.26
-22.39
-19.67
