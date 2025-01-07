Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
429.78
304.16
211.75
239.8
yoy growth (%)
41.3
43.64
-11.69
-6.88
Raw materials
-288.22
-190.03
-143.43
-169
As % of sales
67.06
62.47
67.73
70.47
Employee costs
-33.67
-32.08
-27.29
-29.22
As % of sales
7.83
10.54
12.89
12.18
Other costs
-71.15
-56.89
-48.61
-41.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.55
18.7
22.95
17.35
Operating profit
36.74
25.14
-7.59
-0.04
OPM
8.54
8.26
-3.58
-0.01
Depreciation
-34.64
-34.62
-88.06
-248.47
Interest expense
-68.19
-74.71
-69.07
-72.1
Other income
15.5
14.23
14.11
6.55
Profit before tax
-50.59
-69.96
-150.62
-314.06
Taxes
5.75
19.39
24.22
-1.18
Tax rate
-11.37
-27.71
-16.08
0.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-44.83
-50.56
-126.39
-315.24
Exceptional items
27.05
52.35
24.07
0
Net profit
-17.78
1.78
-102.32
-315.24
yoy growth (%)
-1,097.24
-101.74
-67.54
294.34
NPM
-4.13
0.58
-48.32
-131.45
