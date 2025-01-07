iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bilcare Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

87.5
(13.25%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:05:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bilcare Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

429.78

304.16

211.75

239.8

yoy growth (%)

41.3

43.64

-11.69

-6.88

Raw materials

-288.22

-190.03

-143.43

-169

As % of sales

67.06

62.47

67.73

70.47

Employee costs

-33.67

-32.08

-27.29

-29.22

As % of sales

7.83

10.54

12.89

12.18

Other costs

-71.15

-56.89

-48.61

-41.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.55

18.7

22.95

17.35

Operating profit

36.74

25.14

-7.59

-0.04

OPM

8.54

8.26

-3.58

-0.01

Depreciation

-34.64

-34.62

-88.06

-248.47

Interest expense

-68.19

-74.71

-69.07

-72.1

Other income

15.5

14.23

14.11

6.55

Profit before tax

-50.59

-69.96

-150.62

-314.06

Taxes

5.75

19.39

24.22

-1.18

Tax rate

-11.37

-27.71

-16.08

0.37

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-44.83

-50.56

-126.39

-315.24

Exceptional items

27.05

52.35

24.07

0

Net profit

-17.78

1.78

-102.32

-315.24

yoy growth (%)

-1,097.24

-101.74

-67.54

294.34

NPM

-4.13

0.58

-48.32

-131.45

Bilcare : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bilcare Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.