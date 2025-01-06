iifl-logo-icon 1
Bilcare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

77.26
(-4.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bilcare Ltd

Bilcare FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-50.59

-69.96

-150.62

-314.06

Depreciation

-34.64

-34.62

-88.06

-248.47

Tax paid

5.75

19.39

24.22

-1.18

Working capital

-8.38

59.29

48.66

-50.39

Other operating items

Operating

-87.85

-25.9

-165.79

-614.11

Capital expenditure

7.34

-684.35

0.53

-1.59

Free cash flow

-80.51

-710.25

-165.25

-615.7

Equity raised

74.81

71.01

275.83

906.2

Investing

-8.97

-83.68

-340.2

-0.65

Financing

492.43

445.39

317.97

482.92

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

477.74

-277.52

88.34

772.76

