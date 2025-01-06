Bilcare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-50.59
-69.96
-150.62
-314.06
Depreciation
-34.64
-34.62
-88.06
-248.47
Tax paid
5.75
19.39
24.22
-1.18
Working capital
-8.38
59.29
48.66
-50.39
Other operating items
Operating
-87.85
-25.9
-165.79
-614.11
Capital expenditure
7.34
-684.35
0.53
-1.59
Free cash flow
-80.51
-710.25
-165.25
-615.7
Equity raised
74.81
71.01
275.83
906.2
Investing
-8.97
-83.68
-340.2
-0.65
Financing
492.43
445.39
317.97
482.92
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
477.74
-277.52
88.34
772.76
