AGM 27/09/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024) Proceeding of 37th Annual General Meeting held on September 27,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Voting Results of 37th Annual General Meeting and Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)