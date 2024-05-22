To The Members

Birla Precision Technologies Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of Birla Precision Technologies Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements, give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India,

a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024

b) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit for the year ended on that date; and

c) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company, in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us in is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Description of Key Audit Matters

The Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the matter Capitalisation of property, plant and equipment Principal Audit Procedures During the year ended 31st March, 2024, the Company has incurred significant capital expenditure. Further the total additions to property, plant and equipment at various locations of the Company was t 578.62 Lakhs in the current year in addition to t 4134.73 Lakhs during the previous financial year as set out in Note No.2. Our audit procedures included the following substantive procedures: Significant level of judgement is involved to ensure that the aforesaid capital expenditure/additions meet the recognition criteria of Ind AS 16 - Property, Plant and Equipment. • We assessed the capitalisation process and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the controls in the process. As a result, the aforesaid matter was determined to be a key audit matter. • Assessed the nature of the additions made to property, plant and equipment and capital work-in-progress on a test check basis to test that they meet the recognition criteria as set out in para 16 to 22 of 1 nd AS 16. • Reviewed the project completion details provided by the management to determine whether the asset is in the location and condition necessary for it to be capable of operating in the manner intended by the management. Based on the above procedures, managements assessment in respect of Capitalisation of property, plant and equipment in the Standalone Financial Statements are considered to be adequate. Transactions with Related Parties Principal Audit Procedures During the year, the Company has undertaken transactions with related parties including subsidiary company, associate concerns and other related parties. Such transactions, includes among others, the rental agreement and loans and advances as mentioned in Note 35 of the Notes to Accounts. • Our audit procedures included the following: Accounting and disclosure of such related party transactions has been identified as a key audit matter due to • Obtained and read the Companys policies, processes and procedures in respect of identification of such related parties in accordance with relevant laws and standards, obtaining approval, recording and disclosure of related party transactions and identified key controls. For selected controls we have performed tests of controls. a) Significance of such related party transactions; • On sample basis tested some related party transactions and balances with the underlying contracts, confirmation letters and other supporting documents provided by the Company. b) Risk of such transactions being executed without proper authorizations; • Examined, where applicable the approvals of the board and audit committee of these transactions. c) Risk of material information relating to aforesaid transactions not getting disclosed in the standalone financial statements. • Obtained and read the reports including the review of arms-length pricing issued by the experts engaged by the management. • Assessed the competence and objectivity of the external experts. • Field discussions and obtained representations from the management in relation to such transactions. • Read the disclosures made in this regard in the standalone financial statements and assessed whether relevant and material information have been disclosed. Based on the above procedures, managements assessment in recognition and disclosure in respect of Related Party Transactions in the Standalone Financial Statements are considered to be adequate.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards report including the Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion.

Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), as issued by Central Government of India in terms of Sub Section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we hereby give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the Directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024, from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of The Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements. Refer Note 31 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.

a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested ( either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in Note 32 to the Standalone Financial Statements

a. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

b. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

For Valawat & Associates

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 003623C

Sd/-

Jinendra Jain

Partner

Membership No. 072995

Place: Mumbai

Date: 22-05-2024

UDIN: 24072995BKAMPW1585

Annexure-A

To the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in para 1 under "Report on other Legal and 3. Regulatory Requirement" of our report of even date)

1. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of the fixed assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) There is a phased program for verification of fixed assets, over a period of three years, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) As per the information and explanations provided to us, and on behalf of the examination of the records of the company, title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreement are duly executed in favor of the lessee) are in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of the Inventories:

(a) As explained to us physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate, and discrepancies (which is less than 10% in the aggregate for each class of inventory) noticed on such physical verification between physical stocks and book records were not material considering the operations of the Company and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account. 4.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets; the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such bank are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has made investments and has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, unsecured, to its subsidiaries, related parties and associate companies during the year as mentioned in Note 35 of the Notes of Accounts to the Financial Statements , in respect of which the requisite information is as below:

During the year, the Company has provided Loans and Advances to the Subsidiaries amounting to 199.65 Lakhs and provided Loans to Related Parties and Associate Company amounting to 1500.00 Lakhs.

(a) During the year the Company has made investments and granted Unsecured Loans to its Wholly owned Subsidiaries and its Associate companies and other related parties and the terms and conditions of such investments and loans are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. The Company has not given advances in the nature of loans to companies or any other parties during the year.

(b) The Company has granted loans during the year to companies or any other parties where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. The Company has not given advances in the nature of loans to companies or any other parties during the year.

(c) There are no amounts of loans granted to companies or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(d) The Company had granted loans to companies which had not fallen due during the year. The Company had not extended loans during the year to the respective parties to settle the dues which had fallen due for the existing loans.

(e) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, guarantee, investments and security provided.

5. As per the Ministry of Corporate Affairs notification dated March 31,2014 the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of The Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, with regard to the deposits accepted are not applicable to the Company. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year.

6. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the company and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the cost records and accounts prescribed by the Central Government under Sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7. According to the information and explanations given to us:

a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Cess, Goods and Service Tax and any other material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities.

b) There are no undisputed statutory dues payable in respect of Employees State Insurance, Income- tax, Cess, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on basis of our examination of the records of the company, details of dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax (GST), Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise and Value added Tax which have not been deposited as on 31st March 2024 on account of disputes is given below:

Name of Statute Forum where dispute is pending Period to which amount is related Amount ( In Lakhs) Income Tax Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax 1995-96 0.75

8. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to Financial Institutions and Banks. The Company has not taken loans or borrowings from Government or by way of Debentures.

a) The Company has not raised funds by way of Term loans during the year.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

e) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries companies

10. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of Initial Public Offer or Further Public Offer during the year. During the year, the Company has made preferential allotment of 716500 Equity shares of the Company. Based on our examination the Company has complied with section 62 of the Act and Rule 13 of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014.

11. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year.

(c) As represented by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

Annexure-A

To the Independent Auditors Report

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company; hence reporting under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of The Companies Act, 2013, wherever applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the notes on Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with him under provisions of Section 192 of The Companies Act, 2013.

16. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of lndia Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub Section 5 of Section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in Note 40 to the financial statements.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in Note 40 to the financial statements.

For Valawat & Associates

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 003623C

Sd/-

Jinendra Jain

Partner

Membership No. 072995

Place: Mumbai

Date: 22-05-2024

UDIN: 24072995BKAMPW1585

Annexure-B

To the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in para 2(f) under "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirement" of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Birla Precision Technologies Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note") issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, 2013 to the extent applicable, to an audit of internal financial controls both issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and Directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial Annexure-B reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".

For Valawat & Associates

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 003623C

Sd/-

Jinendra Jain

Partner

Membership No. 072995

Place: Mumbai

Date: 22-05-2024

UDIN: 24072995BKAMPW1585