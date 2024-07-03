Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹63.98
Prev. Close₹62.87
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.24
Day's High₹63.98
Day's Low₹61.01
52 Week's High₹93.5
52 Week's Low₹48
Book Value₹22.71
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)410.44
P/E48.36
EPS1.3
Divi. Yield0.16
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.72
13.05
13.05
13.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
134.4
119.64
105.22
93.56
Net Worth
153.12
132.69
118.27
106.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
171.47
173.49
183.97
152.64
yoy growth (%)
-1.16
-5.69
20.52
2.25
Raw materials
-58.36
-52.01
-66.98
-48.05
As % of sales
34.03
29.97
36.4
31.48
Employee costs
-40.29
-45.1
-37.8
-36.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.44
0.03
2.56
0.67
Depreciation
-4.44
-4.99
-6.29
-6.29
Tax paid
-0.02
0
0.06
-0.06
Working capital
0.64
4.31
6.78
-30.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.16
-5.69
20.52
2.25
Op profit growth
28.4
-43.54
42.11
194.97
EBIT growth
15.22
-25.22
43.46
229.08
Net profit growth
-110.66
-606.29
-109.18
2,559.06
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
225.54
253.3
246.27
171.48
173.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
225.54
253.3
246.27
171.48
173.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.02
10.34
2.05
1.84
3.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
VEDANT BIRLA
Independent Non Exe. Director
VIKAS THAPA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Tulsi Jayakumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
RAJI VISHWANATHAN
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Kothari
Executive Director
Santosh Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ishu Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pararnasivan Angala Srinivasan
Independent Non Exe. Director
K Chandrashekhar Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Birla Precision Technologies Ltd
Summary
Birla Precision Technologies Ltd was incorporated on October 13, 1986 with the name Birla Erickson (Tools) Ltd. In December 1989, the name of the company was changed to Birla Kennametal Ltd. The company was established as the joint venture between Birla International Pvt Ltd, a Yash Birla Group and Kennametal Inc, USA. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of a wide range of precision AT3 Class tool holders, HSK tooling, Expanding Mandrels and Sleeves besides advanced products like hydro grip and shrink fit CMC tooling. The company is having their manufacturing facility located at Aurangabad.The company set up a manufacturing unit for producing Machine Tool Accessories at Aurangabad with a production capacity of 50,000 Nos and in January 1989, the unit commenced commercial production. During the year 1998-99, the company increased the production capacity of Machine Tool Accessories by 50,000 Nos to 100,000 Nos.During the year 1999-2000, the company was appointed as Distributors for marketing entire range of Kennametal toolings in India. During the year 2000-01, the company developed new generation HSK tooling, which has good potential market in Europe. During the year 2001-02, they were successfully re-certified for their quality standard and were awarded ISO 9001:02 Certification. During the year 2006-07, the company converted their existing Tool Holder and Work Holding manufacturing section into an 100% Export Oriented Unit with effect from June 1, 2006. S
Read More
The Birla Precision Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹62.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd is ₹410.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd is 48.36 and 2.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Birla Precision Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd is ₹48 and ₹93.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Birla Precision Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.21%, 3 Years at -3.38%, 1 Year at 22.17%, 6 Month at 5.29%, 3 Month at -6.64% and 1 Month at 6.15%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.