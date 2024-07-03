iifl-logo-icon 1
Birla Precision Technologies Ltd Share Price

62.2
(-1.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:41:00 AM

  • Open63.98
  • Day's High63.98
  • 52 Wk High93.5
  • Prev. Close62.87
  • Day's Low61.01
  • 52 Wk Low 48
  • Turnover (lac)3.24
  • P/E48.36
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value22.71
  • EPS1.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)410.44
  • Div. Yield0.16
Birla Precision Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

63.98

Prev. Close

62.87

Turnover(Lac.)

3.24

Day's High

63.98

Day's Low

61.01

52 Week's High

93.5

52 Week's Low

48

Book Value

22.71

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

410.44

P/E

48.36

EPS

1.3

Divi. Yield

0.16

Birla Precision Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

Record Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Birla Precision Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Demat Account

Trading Account

Birla Precision Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:51 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.28%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 39.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Birla Precision Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.72

13.05

13.05

13.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

134.4

119.64

105.22

93.56

Net Worth

153.12

132.69

118.27

106.61

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

171.47

173.49

183.97

152.64

yoy growth (%)

-1.16

-5.69

20.52

2.25

Raw materials

-58.36

-52.01

-66.98

-48.05

As % of sales

34.03

29.97

36.4

31.48

Employee costs

-40.29

-45.1

-37.8

-36.74

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.44

0.03

2.56

0.67

Depreciation

-4.44

-4.99

-6.29

-6.29

Tax paid

-0.02

0

0.06

-0.06

Working capital

0.64

4.31

6.78

-30.43

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.16

-5.69

20.52

2.25

Op profit growth

28.4

-43.54

42.11

194.97

EBIT growth

15.22

-25.22

43.46

229.08

Net profit growth

-110.66

-606.29

-109.18

2,559.06

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

225.54

253.3

246.27

171.48

173.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

225.54

253.3

246.27

171.48

173.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.02

10.34

2.05

1.84

3.54

View Annually Results

Birla Precision Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Birla Precision Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

VEDANT BIRLA

Independent Non Exe. Director

VIKAS THAPA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Tulsi Jayakumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

RAJI VISHWANATHAN

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Kothari

Executive Director

Santosh Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ishu Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pararnasivan Angala Srinivasan

Independent Non Exe. Director

K Chandrashekhar Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Birla Precision Technologies Ltd

Summary

Birla Precision Technologies Ltd was incorporated on October 13, 1986 with the name Birla Erickson (Tools) Ltd. In December 1989, the name of the company was changed to Birla Kennametal Ltd. The company was established as the joint venture between Birla International Pvt Ltd, a Yash Birla Group and Kennametal Inc, USA. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of a wide range of precision AT3 Class tool holders, HSK tooling, Expanding Mandrels and Sleeves besides advanced products like hydro grip and shrink fit CMC tooling. The company is having their manufacturing facility located at Aurangabad.The company set up a manufacturing unit for producing Machine Tool Accessories at Aurangabad with a production capacity of 50,000 Nos and in January 1989, the unit commenced commercial production. During the year 1998-99, the company increased the production capacity of Machine Tool Accessories by 50,000 Nos to 100,000 Nos.During the year 1999-2000, the company was appointed as Distributors for marketing entire range of Kennametal toolings in India. During the year 2000-01, the company developed new generation HSK tooling, which has good potential market in Europe. During the year 2001-02, they were successfully re-certified for their quality standard and were awarded ISO 9001:02 Certification. During the year 2006-07, the company converted their existing Tool Holder and Work Holding manufacturing section into an 100% Export Oriented Unit with effect from June 1, 2006. S
Company FAQs

What is the Birla Precision Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Birla Precision Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹62.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd is ₹410.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd is 48.36 and 2.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Birla Precision Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd is ₹48 and ₹93.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd?

Birla Precision Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.21%, 3 Years at -3.38%, 1 Year at 22.17%, 6 Month at 5.29%, 3 Month at -6.64% and 1 Month at 6.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.28 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 39.70 %

