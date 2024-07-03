Summary

Birla Precision Technologies Ltd was incorporated on October 13, 1986 with the name Birla Erickson (Tools) Ltd. In December 1989, the name of the company was changed to Birla Kennametal Ltd. The company was established as the joint venture between Birla International Pvt Ltd, a Yash Birla Group and Kennametal Inc, USA. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of a wide range of precision AT3 Class tool holders, HSK tooling, Expanding Mandrels and Sleeves besides advanced products like hydro grip and shrink fit CMC tooling. The company is having their manufacturing facility located at Aurangabad.The company set up a manufacturing unit for producing Machine Tool Accessories at Aurangabad with a production capacity of 50,000 Nos and in January 1989, the unit commenced commercial production. During the year 1998-99, the company increased the production capacity of Machine Tool Accessories by 50,000 Nos to 100,000 Nos.During the year 1999-2000, the company was appointed as Distributors for marketing entire range of Kennametal toolings in India. During the year 2000-01, the company developed new generation HSK tooling, which has good potential market in Europe. During the year 2001-02, they were successfully re-certified for their quality standard and were awarded ISO 9001:02 Certification. During the year 2006-07, the company converted their existing Tool Holder and Work Holding manufacturing section into an 100% Export Oriented Unit with effect from June 1, 2006. S

