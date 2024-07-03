Birla Precision Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
164.63
188.55
177.34
111.19
136.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
164.63
188.55
177.34
111.19
136.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.14
6.01
0.68
0.82
2.3
Total Income
165.77
194.57
178.02
112.01
138.94
Total Expenditure
143.46
174.27
169.2
105.01
129.9
PBIDT
22.31
20.29
8.82
7
9.04
Interest
2.27
2.52
3.67
3.55
4.37
PBDT
20.04
17.77
5.15
3.45
4.67
Depreciation
5
2.88
3.21
3.38
3.82
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.18
0.12
0.03
0
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
10.86
14.78
1.91
0.07
0.85
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
10.86
14.78
1.91
0.07
0.85
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
10.86
14.78
1.91
0.07
0.85
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.66
2.26
0.29
0.01
0.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.05
13.05
13.05
11.37
11.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.55
10.76
4.97
6.29
6.61
PBDTM(%)
12.17
9.42
2.9
3.1
3.41
PATM(%)
6.59
7.83
1.07
0.06
0.62
