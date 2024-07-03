iifl-logo-icon 1
Birla Precision Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

60.94
(-0.73%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

164.63

188.55

177.34

111.19

136.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

164.63

188.55

177.34

111.19

136.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.14

6.01

0.68

0.82

2.3

Total Income

165.77

194.57

178.02

112.01

138.94

Total Expenditure

143.46

174.27

169.2

105.01

129.9

PBIDT

22.31

20.29

8.82

7

9.04

Interest

2.27

2.52

3.67

3.55

4.37

PBDT

20.04

17.77

5.15

3.45

4.67

Depreciation

5

2.88

3.21

3.38

3.82

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

4.18

0.12

0.03

0

0.01

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

10.86

14.78

1.91

0.07

0.85

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

10.86

14.78

1.91

0.07

0.85

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

10.86

14.78

1.91

0.07

0.85

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.66

2.26

0.29

0.01

0.15

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.05

13.05

13.05

11.37

11.37

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.55

10.76

4.97

6.29

6.61

PBDTM(%)

12.17

9.42

2.9

3.1

3.41

PATM(%)

6.59

7.83

1.07

0.06

0.62

