iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Birla Precision Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

55.68
(-0.93%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Birla Precision Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.16

Op profit growth

28.4

EBIT growth

15.22

Net profit growth

-110.66

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.29

4.07

EBIT margin

3.77

3.24

Net profit margin

0.82

-7.67

RoCE

4.93

RoNW

0.34

RoA

0.27

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.22

-2.34

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.46

-3.22

Book value per share

16.33

17.63

Valuation ratios

P/E

45.54

-1.9

P/CEPS

-21.59

-1.38

P/B

0.61

0.25

EV/EBIDTA

6.27

4.19

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-1.74

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

69.48

Inventory days

93.21

Creditor days

-59.01

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.28

-1

Net debt / equity

0.03

0.19

Net debt / op. profit

0.35

2.71

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-34.03

-29.97

Employee costs

-23.5

-25.99

Other costs

-37.16

-39.94

Birla Precision : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Birla Precision Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.