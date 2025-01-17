Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.16
Op profit growth
28.4
EBIT growth
15.22
Net profit growth
-110.66
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.29
4.07
EBIT margin
3.77
3.24
Net profit margin
0.82
-7.67
RoCE
4.93
RoNW
0.34
RoA
0.27
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.22
-2.34
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.46
-3.22
Book value per share
16.33
17.63
Valuation ratios
P/E
45.54
-1.9
P/CEPS
-21.59
-1.38
P/B
0.61
0.25
EV/EBIDTA
6.27
4.19
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-1.74
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
69.48
Inventory days
93.21
Creditor days
-59.01
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.28
-1
Net debt / equity
0.03
0.19
Net debt / op. profit
0.35
2.71
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-34.03
-29.97
Employee costs
-23.5
-25.99
Other costs
-37.16
-39.94
