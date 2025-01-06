Birla Precision Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.44
0.03
2.56
0.67
Depreciation
-4.44
-4.99
-6.29
-6.29
Tax paid
-0.02
0
0.06
-0.06
Working capital
0.64
4.31
6.78
-30.43
Other operating items
Operating
-2.38
-0.64
3.11
-36.1
Capital expenditure
1.24
6.63
1.81
7.83
Free cash flow
-1.14
5.98
4.92
-28.26
Equity raised
182.7
195.45
179.14
236.34
Investing
7
0
0
0
Financing
6.17
7.82
9.66
10.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
194.72
209.26
193.72
218.45
