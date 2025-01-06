iifl-logo-icon 1
Birla Precision Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

60.5
(-3.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Birla Precision Technologies Ltd

Birla Precision FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.44

0.03

2.56

0.67

Depreciation

-4.44

-4.99

-6.29

-6.29

Tax paid

-0.02

0

0.06

-0.06

Working capital

0.64

4.31

6.78

-30.43

Other operating items

Operating

-2.38

-0.64

3.11

-36.1

Capital expenditure

1.24

6.63

1.81

7.83

Free cash flow

-1.14

5.98

4.92

-28.26

Equity raised

182.7

195.45

179.14

236.34

Investing

7

0

0

0

Financing

6.17

7.82

9.66

10.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

194.72

209.26

193.72

218.45

QUICKLINKS FOR Birla Precision Technologies Ltd

