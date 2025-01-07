Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
171.47
173.49
183.97
152.64
yoy growth (%)
-1.16
-5.69
20.52
2.25
Raw materials
-58.36
-52.01
-66.98
-48.05
As % of sales
34.03
29.97
36.4
31.48
Employee costs
-40.29
-45.1
-37.8
-36.74
As % of sales
23.5
25.99
20.54
24.07
Other costs
-63.72
-69.3
-66.65
-59.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.16
39.94
36.23
38.66
Operating profit
9.08
7.07
12.53
8.81
OPM
5.29
4.07
6.81
5.77
Depreciation
-4.44
-4.99
-6.29
-6.29
Interest expense
-5.03
-5.58
-4.94
-4.56
Other income
1.84
3.54
1.28
2.71
Profit before tax
1.44
0.03
2.56
0.67
Taxes
-0.02
0
0.06
-0.06
Tax rate
-1.74
0
2.33
-9.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.41
0.03
2.62
0.61
Exceptional items
0
-13.34
0
-29.25
Net profit
1.41
-13.31
2.62
-28.64
yoy growth (%)
-110.66
-606.29
-109.18
2,559.06
NPM
0.82
-7.67
1.42
-18.76
