iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Birla Precision Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

61.32
(1.29%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:23:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Birla Precision Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

171.47

173.49

183.97

152.64

yoy growth (%)

-1.16

-5.69

20.52

2.25

Raw materials

-58.36

-52.01

-66.98

-48.05

As % of sales

34.03

29.97

36.4

31.48

Employee costs

-40.29

-45.1

-37.8

-36.74

As % of sales

23.5

25.99

20.54

24.07

Other costs

-63.72

-69.3

-66.65

-59.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.16

39.94

36.23

38.66

Operating profit

9.08

7.07

12.53

8.81

OPM

5.29

4.07

6.81

5.77

Depreciation

-4.44

-4.99

-6.29

-6.29

Interest expense

-5.03

-5.58

-4.94

-4.56

Other income

1.84

3.54

1.28

2.71

Profit before tax

1.44

0.03

2.56

0.67

Taxes

-0.02

0

0.06

-0.06

Tax rate

-1.74

0

2.33

-9.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.41

0.03

2.62

0.61

Exceptional items

0

-13.34

0

-29.25

Net profit

1.41

-13.31

2.62

-28.64

yoy growth (%)

-110.66

-606.29

-109.18

2,559.06

NPM

0.82

-7.67

1.42

-18.76

Birla Precision : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Birla Precision Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.