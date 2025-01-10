Birla Precision Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.72
13.05
13.05
13.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
134.4
119.64
105.22
93.56
Net Worth
153.12
132.69
118.27
106.61
Minority Interest
Debt
43.75
32.41
24.13
26.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.76
1.85
1.22
0
Total Liabilities
198.63
166.95
143.62
133.15
Fixed Assets
70.98
68.95
41.87
29.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.47
7.46
7.39
7
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.76
1.85
1.22
0
Networking Capital
94.3
62.78
72.41
73.77
Inventories
62.19
58.71
55.58
42.87
Inventory Days
91.25
Sundry Debtors
43.71
40.37
36.83
33.11
Debtor Days
70.47
Other Current Assets
61.42
34.47
51.55
63.41
Sundry Creditors
-34.92
-33.93
-31.72
-27.09
Creditor Days
57.66
Other Current Liabilities
-38.1
-36.84
-39.83
-38.53
Cash
24.11
25.92
20.73
23.33
Total Assets
198.62
166.96
143.62
133.15
