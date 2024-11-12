iifl-logo-icon 1
Birla Precision Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

57.5
(4.28%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Birla Precision CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
BIRLA PRECISION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 302024 and Any Other Agenda Item. Financial Results For the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
BIRLA PRECISION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Quarterly Results along with Limited review Report. 2. other business Birla precision hereby Submit Outcome of BM (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202414 May 2024
BIRLA PRECISION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities Cash Flow Statement and take note of the Audit Report with Modified/Unmodified opinion if any thereon; and 2. To Discuss and recommend the Final Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Results Appointment of CFO and Auditors Final Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
Birla hereby submits outcome of meeting Birla hereby submits Allotment report approved by board in meeting held on 27.03.2024
Board Meeting19 Mar 202419 Mar 2024
Birla Hereby submits outcome of Board meeting held on 19.03.2024
Board Meeting19 Feb 202414 Feb 2024
BIRLA PRECISION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The proposal for raising funds by way of the issue of Fully Convertible Warrants (Warrants/Convertible Warrants) into Equity Shares by way of a preferential allotment to Promoter and/or Promoter Group and/or Non-Promoters of the Company including determination of issue price subject to such regulatory and statutory approvals as may be required including approval of the shareholders; 2. The proposal for raising funds by issuance of Equity Shares by way of a preferential allotment to Promoter and/or Promoter Group and/or Non-Promoters including determination of issue price subject to such regulatory and statutory approvals as may be required including approval of the shareholders and; 3. Declaration of interim dividend on the equity shares of the Company. This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. February 19, 2024 has approved the declaration of interim dividend of Rs. 0.05 per share and has fixed Thursday, February 29, 2024 as the Record date. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Monday, 19th February, 2024, at the Corporate office of the Company has considered and approved the matters as enumerated in the file attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.02.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
BIRLA PRECISION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. 2. The proposal for raising funds by issuance of Equity Shares by way of a preferential allotment. 3. The proposal for raising funds by way of the issue of Fully Convertible Warrants (Warrants/Convertible Warrants) into Equity Shares by way of a preferential allotment Further details regarding the same is annexed herewith. Request you to kindly take note of the same. Birla hereby submits outcome of meeting Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance officer (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)

