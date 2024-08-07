|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|22 May 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|0.05
|2.5
|Final
|Recommended, subject to the approval of shareholders, final dividend of Rs. 0.5/- per equity share on the face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 There was a typological error in the Outcome of Board Meeting submitted to the Stock Exchange in PDF form referenced as PM/BSE/05/2024-25 dated May 22, 2024 pertaining to the amount of Dividend recommended by the Board. Kindly read the same as Recommended, subject to the approval of shareholders, final dividend of Rs. 0.05/- per equity share on the face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 Declaration of Final Dividend of Rs. 0.05/- per Equity Share (i.e. 2.5%) of the face value of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
|Dividend
|19 Feb 2024
|29 Feb 2024
|29 Feb 2024
|0.05
|2.5
|Interim
|This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. February 19, 2024 has approved the declaration of interim dividend of Rs. 0.05 per share and has fixed Thursday, February 29, 2024 as the Record date.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.