Birla Precision Technologies Ltd Dividend

56.01
(-1.93%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Birla Precision CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend22 May 202430 Aug 202430 Aug 20240.052.5Final
Recommended, subject to the approval of shareholders, final dividend of Rs. 0.5/- per equity share on the face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 There was a typological error in the Outcome of Board Meeting submitted to the Stock Exchange in PDF form referenced as PM/BSE/05/2024-25 dated May 22, 2024 pertaining to the amount of Dividend recommended by the Board. Kindly read the same as Recommended, subject to the approval of shareholders, final dividend of Rs. 0.05/- per equity share on the face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 Declaration of Final Dividend of Rs. 0.05/- per Equity Share (i.e. 2.5%) of the face value of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
Dividend19 Feb 202429 Feb 202429 Feb 20240.052.5Interim
This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. February 19, 2024 has approved the declaration of interim dividend of Rs. 0.05 per share and has fixed Thursday, February 29, 2024 as the Record date.

