Recommended, subject to the approval of shareholders, final dividend of Rs. 0.5/- per equity share on the face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 There was a typological error in the Outcome of Board Meeting submitted to the Stock Exchange in PDF form referenced as PM/BSE/05/2024-25 dated May 22, 2024 pertaining to the amount of Dividend recommended by the Board. Kindly read the same as Recommended, subject to the approval of shareholders, final dividend of Rs. 0.05/- per equity share on the face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 Declaration of Final Dividend of Rs. 0.05/- per Equity Share (i.e. 2.5%) of the face value of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)