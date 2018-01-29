iifl-logo-icon 1
Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd Balance Sheet

7.5
(0.00%)
Jan 29, 2018|03:00:35 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2011

Equity Capital

2.84

2.84

2.84

2.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-42.73

-41.16

-39.45

-36.14

Net Worth

-39.89

-38.32

-36.61

-33.3

Minority Interest

Debt

40.05

39.19

38.57

36.99

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.15

0.87

1.96

3.69

Fixed Assets

2.68

3.12

3.49

4.23

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-2.62

-2.31

-1.58

-0.69

Inventories

1.5

1.66

2.02

2.43

Inventory Days

246.17

271.23

330.74

Sundry Debtors

2.57

2.35

2.53

3.66

Debtor Days

421.78

383.97

414.25

Other Current Assets

0.41

0.8

0.75

0.86

Sundry Creditors

-2.57

-2.44

-2.47

-2.88

Creditor Days

421.78

398.67

404.43

Other Current Liabilities

-4.53

-4.68

-4.41

-4.76

Cash

0.09

0.06

0.04

0.15

Total Assets

0.15

0.87

1.95

3.69

Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

