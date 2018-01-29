Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
2.84
2.84
2.84
2.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-42.73
-41.16
-39.45
-36.14
Net Worth
-39.89
-38.32
-36.61
-33.3
Minority Interest
Debt
40.05
39.19
38.57
36.99
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.15
0.87
1.96
3.69
Fixed Assets
2.68
3.12
3.49
4.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-2.62
-2.31
-1.58
-0.69
Inventories
1.5
1.66
2.02
2.43
Inventory Days
246.17
271.23
330.74
Sundry Debtors
2.57
2.35
2.53
3.66
Debtor Days
421.78
383.97
414.25
Other Current Assets
0.41
0.8
0.75
0.86
Sundry Creditors
-2.57
-2.44
-2.47
-2.88
Creditor Days
421.78
398.67
404.43
Other Current Liabilities
-4.53
-4.68
-4.41
-4.76
Cash
0.09
0.06
0.04
0.15
Total Assets
0.15
0.87
1.95
3.69
