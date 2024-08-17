iifl-logo-icon 1
Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd Share Price

7.5
(0.00%)
Jan 29, 2018|03:00:35 PM

Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

7.5

Prev. Close

7.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

7.5

Day's Low

7.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-147.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.13

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:59 AM
Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.78%

Non-Promoter- 1.10%

Institutions: 1.10%

Non-Institutions: 40.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2011

Equity Capital

2.84

2.84

2.84

2.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-42.73

-41.16

-39.45

-36.14

Net Worth

-39.89

-38.32

-36.61

-33.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

2.22

2.23

2.22

yoy growth (%)

-0.44

0.21

Raw materials

-0.9

-0.97

-1.21

As % of sales

40.88

43.82

54.69

Employee costs

-1.1

-1.1

-1.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-1.5

-1.71

-1.96

Depreciation

-0.38

-0.37

-0.37

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

0.05

-0.74

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.44

0.21

Op profit growth

-21.61

-17.16

EBIT growth

-14.35

-14.86

Net profit growth

-12.05

-12.47

No Record Found

Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Arun Singhi

Director

PURUSHOTTAM SHARMA

Director

Raminder Singh Juneja

Additional Director

Satyanarayan Baheti

Additional Director

Harish Kori

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd

Summary

Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd was incorporated in the year 1972. The company was promoted by Birla Bombay Pvt Ltd, Birla International Pvt Ltd, Zenith Ltd and Godavari Corporation Ltd. The company was previously known as Transasia Carpets Ltd. It manufactures Carpets and Woollen Yarn at their manufacturing unit located at Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh.
