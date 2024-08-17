Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹7.5
Prev. Close₹7.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹7.5
Day's Low₹7.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-147.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
2.84
2.84
2.84
2.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-42.73
-41.16
-39.45
-36.14
Net Worth
-39.89
-38.32
-36.61
-33.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
2.22
2.23
2.22
yoy growth (%)
-0.44
0.21
Raw materials
-0.9
-0.97
-1.21
As % of sales
40.88
43.82
54.69
Employee costs
-1.1
-1.1
-1.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-1.5
-1.71
-1.96
Depreciation
-0.38
-0.37
-0.37
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
0.05
-0.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.44
0.21
Op profit growth
-21.61
-17.16
EBIT growth
-14.35
-14.86
Net profit growth
-12.05
-12.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Arun Singhi
Director
PURUSHOTTAM SHARMA
Director
Raminder Singh Juneja
Additional Director
Satyanarayan Baheti
Additional Director
Harish Kori
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd
Summary
Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd was incorporated in the year 1972. The company was promoted by Birla Bombay Pvt Ltd, Birla International Pvt Ltd, Zenith Ltd and Godavari Corporation Ltd. The company was previously known as Transasia Carpets Ltd. It manufactures Carpets and Woollen Yarn at their manufacturing unit located at Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh.
Read More
