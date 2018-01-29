iifl-logo-icon 1
Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd Management Discussions

7.5
(0.00%)
Jan 29, 2018

Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

BIRLA TRANS ASIA CARPETS LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FINANCIAL RESULTS (Rs. in lacs) For the year ended 31.03.2010 31.03.2009 Net Sales and other Income 171.60 162.59 Total Expenditure 288.61 250.35 Profit/(Loss) before interest (117.01) (87.76) depreciation & prior period adjustments Interest 22.46 57.18 Depreciation 29.54 29.23 Prior Period Adjustments 0.00 0.04 Net Profit/(Loss) before Tax (169.19) (174.21) Provision for FBT 0.00 1.32 Net profit/(loss) after tax (169.19) (175.53) Surplus/(Deficit) b/f (3455.52) (3279.99) Surplus/(Deficit) c/f (3624.75) (3455.52) OPERATIONS During the year the company has achieved net sales of Rs. 166.02 Lacs as against Rs.150.75 Lacs in the previous year. The Company has incurred a net loss of Rs. 169.19 Lacs during the year as against loss of Rs. 175.53 Lacs in the previous year. During the period under review, the Company has produced 19,772 sqm. of carpets and and sold 31,296 sqm. of carpets. Owing to rationalization of work force and implementing measures for rehabilitation, the company could achieve improved performance in compared to previous years. On completion of restructuring and grant of relief package as proposed by the Company to BIFR, OA and concerned parties the performance is expected to further improve.

