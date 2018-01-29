Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd Management Discussions

Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
BIRLA TRANS ASIA CARPETS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Rs. in lacs)
For the year ended
31.03.2010 31.03.2009
Net Sales and other Income 171.60 162.59
Total Expenditure 288.61 250.35
Profit/(Loss) before interest (117.01) (87.76)
depreciation & prior period adjustments
Interest 22.46 57.18
Depreciation 29.54 29.23
Prior Period Adjustments 0.00 0.04
Net Profit/(Loss) before Tax (169.19) (174.21)
Provision for FBT 0.00 1.32
Net profit/(loss) after tax (169.19) (175.53)
Surplus/(Deficit) b/f (3455.52) (3279.99)
Surplus/(Deficit) c/f (3624.75) (3455.52)
OPERATIONS
During the year the company has achieved net sales of Rs. 166.02 Lacs as
against Rs.150.75 Lacs in the previous year. The Company has incurred a net
loss of Rs. 169.19 Lacs during the year as against loss of Rs. 175.53 Lacs
in the previous year.
During the period under review, the Company has produced 19,772 sqm. of
carpets and and sold 31,296 sqm. of carpets.
Owing to rationalization of work force and implementing measures for
rehabilitation, the company could achieve improved performance in compared
to previous years. On completion of restructuring and grant of relief
package as proposed by the Company to BIFR, OA and concerned parties the
performance is expected to further improve.