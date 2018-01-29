iifl-logo-icon 1
Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.5
(0.00%)
Jan 29, 2018

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

2.22

2.23

2.22

yoy growth (%)

-0.44

0.21

Raw materials

-0.9

-0.97

-1.21

As % of sales

40.88

43.82

54.69

Employee costs

-1.1

-1.1

-1.11

As % of sales

49.59

49.63

49.85

Other costs

-1.07

-1.24

-1.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

48.24

55.72

54.95

Operating profit

-0.86

-1.09

-1.32

OPM

-38.72

-49.19

-59.5

Depreciation

-0.38

-0.37

-0.37

Interest expense

-0.27

-0.27

-0.26

Other income

0

0.03

0

Profit before tax

-1.5

-1.71

-1.96

Taxes

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.5

-1.71

-1.96

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.5

-1.71

-1.96

yoy growth (%)

-12.05

-12.47

NPM

-67.83

-76.79

-87.92

