|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
2.22
2.23
2.22
yoy growth (%)
-0.44
0.21
Raw materials
-0.9
-0.97
-1.21
As % of sales
40.88
43.82
54.69
Employee costs
-1.1
-1.1
-1.11
As % of sales
49.59
49.63
49.85
Other costs
-1.07
-1.24
-1.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
48.24
55.72
54.95
Operating profit
-0.86
-1.09
-1.32
OPM
-38.72
-49.19
-59.5
Depreciation
-0.38
-0.37
-0.37
Interest expense
-0.27
-0.27
-0.26
Other income
0
0.03
0
Profit before tax
-1.5
-1.71
-1.96
Taxes
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.5
-1.71
-1.96
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.5
-1.71
-1.96
yoy growth (%)
-12.05
-12.47
NPM
-67.83
-76.79
-87.92
