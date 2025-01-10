To the Members of

BLOOM DEKOR LIMITED (UNDER CIRP)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone IND AS Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone IND AS financial statements of BLOOM DEKOR LIMITED (UNDER CIRP) (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its losses, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

The Company has trade payables in foreign currency outstanding for more than three years as at 31st March 2024 amounting to Rs. 131.77 lakhs payable to its foreign Suppliers. As explained to us, Currently Management / Resolution Professional (RP) is in the process of evaluating appropriate course of action for compliance with Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and any other applicable law on account of delay in payment of above dues. However, we are unable to comment on the likely outcome and its consequential impact on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024 for non-compliance with any provisions under FEMA Act, 1999 or any other applicable laws.

(Refer Note No. 37 of Standalone IND AS Financial Statement)

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our Qualified audit opinion on the standalone IND AS financial statements.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

The company is having accumulated losses (after taking into account the balance of reserves) of Rs 1238.89 lakhs as at 31.03.2024 and the net worth of the company is negative. This Indicates that material Uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as going concern and therefore the company may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. The ultimate outcome of this matter is at present not ascertainable. Accordingly, we are unable to comment on the consequential impact, if any, on the accompanying standalone financial statement.

The above factors cast a significant uncertainty on the companys ability to continue as going concern. (Refer Note No. 38 of Standalone IND AS Financial Statement).

Our opinion is not modified on the above matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Emphasis of Matter

2. The balance confirmation from the suppliers and customers have been called for, but the same are awaited till the date of audit. Thus, the balances of receivables and trade payables have been taken as per the books of accounts submitted by the company and are subject to confirmation from the respective parties. (Refer to Note no. 31 of Standalone IND AS financial statements).

Our opinion is not modified on the above matters.

Other Matter

Refer Note 40 to the Standalone financial statements which states about, the Order of Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Ahmedabad Bench dated 11th October, 2023 in CP(IB)/127/AHM/2020 which has admitted the Corporate Debtor (the Company) into Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under section 9(5)(i) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and appointed Ms Vineeta Maheshwari Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) and thereafter she was confirmed as Resolution Professional in the meeting of Committee of Creditors.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors/ Resolution Professional(RP) is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone IND AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone IND AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone IND AS Financial Statements

The Order of Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Ahmedabad Bench dated 11th October, 2023 in CP(IB) /127 / AHM/ 2020 which has admitted the Corporate Debtor (the Company) into Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under section 9(5)(i) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and appointed Ms. Vineeta Maheshwari Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) and thereafter she was confirmed as Resolution Professional in the meeting of Committee of Creditors. The Powers of the Board of Directors of the company are suspended and officers and managers of the Corporate Debtors ("the Company") shall report to the Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) as per the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Accordingly, the Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) is running the CIRP and is looking after the affairs of the Company along with its managements.

The Companys Board of Directors /Resolution Professional (RP) is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the IND AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone IND AS financial statements, Board of Directors /Resolution Professional (RP) is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors /Resolution Professional (RP) are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone IND AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone IND AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone IND AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone IND AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone IND AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 197(16) of the Act as amended, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, we report that the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the act read with schedule V to the Act.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in " Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and

4 of the Order.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified opinion, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified opinion paragraph above and for the matters stated in paragraph 3(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. The matters described in the paragraph on Basis of Qualified opinion and Emphasis of matters, in our opinion, may have adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

f. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors/ Resolution Professional (RP), none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements.

h. The Modification relating to the maintenance of accounts & other matters connected therewith, are stated in Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph and also stated in paragraph 3(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(6) of the act, and also stated at paragraph 3(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements (Refer Note No 27 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements).

II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

III. During the year, there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

IV. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

V. The company has not declared and paid any Interim divided nor has proposed any final dividend during the previous year, and hence the question of Compliance and applicability of Section 123 of the Companies Act does not arise.

VI. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility but the same feature has not been enabled during the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Hence, we are unable to comment on any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of BLOOM DEKOR LIMITED (UNDER CIRP) of even date)

With reference to the Annexure A, referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone IND AS financial statements for the year ended on 31st March, 2024, we report following:

i. (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the property, plant and equipment are physically verified in a phased manner by the management during the year, which, in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not hold any immovable property (Other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee).

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (Including Right to Use assets) and Intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals, during the year. In our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. As explained to us, there were no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class on physical verification of inventory as compared to the book records.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. Five crores in aggregate at any point of time during the year from banks on the basis of security of the current assets. & hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable:

iii. During the year, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships and any other parties. During the year, the Company has granted unsecured loans to other parties.

(a) During the year, the Company has provided loans to other parties in respect of which

(i) During the year, aggregate amount of loan provided to other parties (Employees) is 0.13 Lakhs and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date is 0.13 Lakhs.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of loans and advances provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has generally not been stipulated. However, the repayments or receipts are regular during the year.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no amount is overdue in respect of loans outstanding during the year under review.

(e) No amount granted by the company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans without specifying the terms or period of repayment during the year, which are as under;

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans at the year end 0.13 Nil Nil Percentage thereof of total loans granted at the end year 100% Nil Nil

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not made any investment or given guarantee or security during the year under review. Accordingly, clause 3(iv) of the order is not applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year under review. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. As explained to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of Cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. (a) The company does not have liability in respect of Service Tax; Duty of excise, Sales tax and value added tax during the year since effective 1st July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed in to Goods & Service Tax.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, ESIC, income-tax, duty of customs, Goods & Service Tax, cess and other material statutory dues have generally not been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, ESIC, income tax, duty of customs, Goods & Service Tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date it became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of Goods & Service Tax, Duty of Customs which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. However, according to information and explanations given to us, the following dues of Income Tax, and Duty of Excise have not been deposited by the company on account of Dispute:

Sr. No. Name of the statue Nature of Dues Financial year to which it relates From where the dispute is pending Amount (Rs in lakhs) 1 Income tax act 1961 Income Tax F.Y. 2016-17 National Faceless Appeal Center 17.20 2 Income Tax act 1961 Income Tax F.Y. 2017-18 National Faceless Appeal Center 20.11 3 Central Excise Excise Duty F.Y. 2009-10 to 2012-13 Assistant Commissioner CGST 46.38 4 Central Excise Excise Duty F.Y. 2016-17 Assistant Commissioner CGST 36.36

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) As explained to us, During the year, the company has defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in repayment of interest to non-banking financial institution as under:

Nature of borrowing including debt securities Name of Lender Amount not paid on due date (f in Lakhs) Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid Remarks,if any Inter Corporate Deposit Sampati Securities Limited 25.00 Principal 59 days The Company has not settled the dues with Sampati securities till the date of signing of our audit report. Interest on Inter Corporate Deposit Sampati Securities Limited 3.71 Interest 59 days The Company has not settled the dues with Sampati securities till the date of signing of our audit report.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not required.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of the entity.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Accordingly, 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi) (b) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve bank of India. Accordingly, 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to T 86.54 lakhs during the financial year covered by our audit and had incurred cash loss of T 380.49 lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us, On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we believe that material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is not applicable to the company as per section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 3(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of BLOOM DEKOR LIMITED (UNDER CIRP) of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of

the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS financial statements of BLOOM DEKOR LIMITED (UNDER CIRP) (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management /Resolution Professional (RP) of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone financial statements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statement.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone INDAS financial statement

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone financial statements ng issued by the ICAI.