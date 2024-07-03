SectorPlywood Boards/Laminates
Open₹11.25
Prev. Close₹11.14
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹11.25
Day's Low₹11.25
52 Week's High₹16.3
52 Week's Low₹8.9
Book Value₹-8.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.71
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.85
6.85
6.85
6.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.39
-11.55
-32.98
-12.89
Net Worth
-5.54
-4.7
-26.13
-6.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
31.29
40.04
64.13
67.34
yoy growth (%)
-21.84
-37.56
-4.76
13
Raw materials
-24.25
-20.89
-38.51
-42.68
As % of sales
77.49
52.18
60.05
63.37
Employee costs
-4.27
-6.35
-9.24
-8.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-10.14
-1.97
-3.69
-3.22
Depreciation
-1.96
-2.12
-2.25
-2.34
Tax paid
2.43
0.34
2.19
0.44
Working capital
-10.75
3.22
-4.29
-5.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.84
-37.56
-4.76
13
Op profit growth
-172.4
97.34
-23.21
-37.93
EBIT growth
-244.56
182.84
-19.67
-48.25
Net profit growth
373.13
7.85
-45.63
46.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
CENTURYPLY
865.2
|66.25
|19,222.41
|75.69
|0.12
|1,063.19
|103.71
Greenlam Industries Ltd
GREENLAM
589.4
|54.27
|7,519.2
|30.42
|0.28
|586.2
|84.59
Greenpanel Industries Ltd
GREENPANEL
367.65
|49.62
|4,508.4
|18.5
|0.41
|336.87
|110.19
Greenply Industries Ltd
GREENPLY
315.65
|40.01
|3,941.63
|26.17
|0.16
|501.78
|61.95
Stylam Industries Ltd
STYLAMIND
2,304.3
|29.55
|3,905.34
|34.1
|0.11
|262.7
|353.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sunil Gupta
Independent Director
Mayur Parikh
Non Executive Director
Rupal Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bloom Dekor Ltd
Summary
Bloom Dekor Ltd.(BDL), the Ahmedabad based company was registered on March 23, 1992. Bloom Dekor Limited an ISO 9001:2008 Company, is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of High Pressure Decorative Laminates in India. Established in year 1994, the factory is situated near Ahmedabad in Western Area and is spread over an area of 50,000 sq.mtrs. with an installed capacity of 10 million sq.mtrs. of laminates per annum.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of laminated sheets and Doors used in the furniture industry as well as interiors. It expanded the capacity by 1 million Sq.Mtrs, from 3.5 Million Sq,Mtr, during the year 2000-01. The Company was mainly exporting its products till 2005-06. The growth in the local market and the continuous strengthening of the Rupee against the USD opened new opportunities for the Company to shift focus onto the domestic markets. The result was a steep rise in domestic sales and some reduction in Exports.Bloom is Indias first brand of advanced designer decorative doors and one of Indias leading manufactures and exporters of decorative laminates. Present in 24 countries and backed by more than 20 years of experience, Bloom lives by an ethos of innovation, dynamism and most importantly being different.
The Bloom Dekor Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bloom Dekor Ltd is ₹7.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bloom Dekor Ltd is 0 and -1.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bloom Dekor Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bloom Dekor Ltd is ₹8.9 and ₹16.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bloom Dekor Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.21%, 3 Years at -2.72%, 1 Year at 7.12%, 6 Month at -10.16%, 3 Month at -28.36% and 1 Month at -25.73%.
