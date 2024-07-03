iifl-logo-icon 1
Bloom Dekor Ltd Share Price

11.25
(0.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:06:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.25
  • Day's High11.25
  • 52 Wk High16.3
  • Prev. Close11.14
  • Day's Low11.25
  • 52 Wk Low 8.9
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-8.6
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.71
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bloom Dekor Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plywood Boards/Laminates

Open

11.25

Prev. Close

11.14

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

11.25

Day's Low

11.25

52 Week's High

16.3

52 Week's Low

8.9

Book Value

-8.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.71

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bloom Dekor Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Bloom Dekor Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bloom Dekor Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:51 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.75%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 45.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bloom Dekor Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.85

6.85

6.85

6.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.39

-11.55

-32.98

-12.89

Net Worth

-5.54

-4.7

-26.13

-6.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

31.29

40.04

64.13

67.34

yoy growth (%)

-21.84

-37.56

-4.76

13

Raw materials

-24.25

-20.89

-38.51

-42.68

As % of sales

77.49

52.18

60.05

63.37

Employee costs

-4.27

-6.35

-9.24

-8.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-10.14

-1.97

-3.69

-3.22

Depreciation

-1.96

-2.12

-2.25

-2.34

Tax paid

2.43

0.34

2.19

0.44

Working capital

-10.75

3.22

-4.29

-5.91

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.84

-37.56

-4.76

13

Op profit growth

-172.4

97.34

-23.21

-37.93

EBIT growth

-244.56

182.84

-19.67

-48.25

Net profit growth

373.13

7.85

-45.63

46.64

No Record Found

Bloom Dekor Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

CENTURYPLY

865.2

66.2519,222.4175.690.121,063.19103.71

Greenlam Industries Ltd

GREENLAM

589.4

54.277,519.230.420.28586.284.59

Greenpanel Industries Ltd

GREENPANEL

367.65

49.624,508.418.50.41336.87110.19

Greenply Industries Ltd

GREENPLY

315.65

40.013,941.6326.170.16501.7861.95

Stylam Industries Ltd

STYLAMIND

2,304.3

29.553,905.3434.10.11262.7353.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bloom Dekor Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sunil Gupta

Independent Director

Mayur Parikh

Non Executive Director

Rupal Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bloom Dekor Ltd

Summary

Bloom Dekor Ltd.(BDL), the Ahmedabad based company was registered on March 23, 1992. Bloom Dekor Limited an ISO 9001:2008 Company, is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of High Pressure Decorative Laminates in India. Established in year 1994, the factory is situated near Ahmedabad in Western Area and is spread over an area of 50,000 sq.mtrs. with an installed capacity of 10 million sq.mtrs. of laminates per annum.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of laminated sheets and Doors used in the furniture industry as well as interiors. It expanded the capacity by 1 million Sq.Mtrs, from 3.5 Million Sq,Mtr, during the year 2000-01. The Company was mainly exporting its products till 2005-06. The growth in the local market and the continuous strengthening of the Rupee against the USD opened new opportunities for the Company to shift focus onto the domestic markets. The result was a steep rise in domestic sales and some reduction in Exports.Bloom is Indias first brand of advanced designer decorative doors and one of Indias leading manufactures and exporters of decorative laminates. Present in 24 countries and backed by more than 20 years of experience, Bloom lives by an ethos of innovation, dynamism and most importantly being different.
Company FAQs

What is the Bloom Dekor Ltd share price today?

The Bloom Dekor Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bloom Dekor Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bloom Dekor Ltd is ₹7.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bloom Dekor Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bloom Dekor Ltd is 0 and -1.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bloom Dekor Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bloom Dekor Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bloom Dekor Ltd is ₹8.9 and ₹16.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bloom Dekor Ltd?

Bloom Dekor Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.21%, 3 Years at -2.72%, 1 Year at 7.12%, 6 Month at -10.16%, 3 Month at -28.36% and 1 Month at -25.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bloom Dekor Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bloom Dekor Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.76 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 45.23 %

