The Board of Directors hereby submits the report of the business and operations of your Company ("the Company" or "Bloom"), along with the audited financial statements, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Pursuant to an application filed by Karan Monomers Pvt. Ltd. before the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench ("NCLT") in terms of Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 read with the rules and regulations framed thereunder ("Code"), the NCLT had admitted the application and ordered the commencement of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ("CIR process" or "CIRP") of BLOOM DEKOR LIMITED (under CIRP) ("Company"/ "BDl/ "Corporate Debtor") vide its order dated October 11, 2023 ("Admission Order"). The NCLT had, pursuant to the Admission Order, appointed an interim resolution professional ("IRP") of the Company vide its order dated October 11, 2023. In terms of the Admission Order, inter alia, the management of the affairs of the Company was vested with the IRP.

Creditors were called upon to submit the claims, The Resolution Professional has examined and admitted the claims Unsecured Financial Creditors amounting to ? 12.40 Cr approx. and from Operational Creditors amounting to ? 8.45 Cr approx. The variations between balances as per books and amount claimed by the creditors is due to charging of interest ad penalty and other charges claimed by the creditors.

Financial Results:

(Rs in lakhs)

Particulars F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 572.70 1,097.22 Other Income 2.61 10.98 Total Income 575.31 1,108.20 Operating Expenditure Before Finance Cost, Depreciation and Amortization 657.69 1,519.13 Earnings Before Finance Cost, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) (82.38) (410.93) Less: Finance Costs 10.22 18.53 Less: Depreciation and Amortization Expense 51.39 68.78 Profit / (Loss) Before Tax (143.99) (498.24) Less: Tax Expense (59.07) (748.71) Profit / (Loss) After Tax (84.92) 2,146.70

YEAR AT A GLANCE:

Financial Performance:

The net revenue from operations decreased to ? 572.70 lakhs as against ? 1,097.22 lakhs in the previous year showing a downward trend of 47.80% due to decrease in domestic sales of Laminates and Door.

The loss before Tax for the current year is ? 143.99 lakhs as against the loss before tax of ? 498.24 lakhs in the previous year. The loss after tax stood at ? 84.92 lakhs as compared to profit after tax of previous year of ? 2,146.70 lakhs.

Financial Statements:

The audited financial statements of the Company are drawn up for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, in accordance with the requirements of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 (Ind AS) notified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules and other accounting principles.

FUTURE OUTLOOK:

The Company is focused on the reduction of administrative cost. The Company will continue manufacturing activity of doors Division and trading of laminates. With the reduction in the cost and focusing on manufacturing doors and trading of laminates, the Company expect better financial result in the upcoming years.

AMOUNT TRANSFERRED TO RESERVE:

Due to losses and ongoing CIR process, the Company has not proposed to carry any amount in reserve.

Your Directors regret to declare any dividend for the financial year 2023-24 (previous year Nil).

Shareholders are informed that pursuant to the provisions of Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("the Rules") the final dividend declared for the financial year 201415, which remained unclaimed for a period of seven years has been credited to the IEPF. The corresponding shares on which dividend was unclaimed for seven consecutive years were also transferred as per the procedure set out in the Rules.

For details of dividend and/or shares transferred to IEPF and for claiming the same, kindly visit the weblink: https://www.bloomdekor.com/investors/#1603970309262-d8de9015-9c48.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

During the year, your Company has not changed its business or object and continues to be in the same line of business as per main object of the Company.

SHARE CAPITAL:

Authorized Capital

The present Authorized Capital of the Company is ? 10,00,00,000 divided into 10000000 Equity Shares of ? 10/- each. Issued, Subscribed & Paid-up Capital

The present Issue, Subscribed & Paid-up Capital of the Company is ? 685.00 Lakh divided into 6850000 Equity Shares of ? 10.00 each.

During the year under review, there was no change took place in the authorized and paid-up share capital of the Company. BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Constitution of Board:

The Composition of Board of Directors of the Company does not comply with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. However, as the Company is under corporate insolvency resolution process pursuant to the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, with effect from October 11, 2023, its affairs, business and assets are being managed by, and the powers of the board of directors are vested in the Resolution Professional, Ms. Vineeta Maheshwari, appointed by Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench. Accordingly the power of The Board of Directors of the Company to appoint new Directors stand suspended. However, while the powers of the board of directors stand suspended, the directors continue to hold their respective positions/ designations in the Company and are required to extend all assistance and cooperation to the RP as required in managing the affairs of the Company. Meetings of the directors and committees are called in compliance with the provisions of applicable laws governing the Company, where matters are discussed and the recommendations of the Directors are taken note of by the RP for the purpose of managing the operations of the Company as a going concern, ensure company remains in compliance. Further, as per Regulation 15(2A) and (2B) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), the provisions specified in Regulations 17, 18,19, 20 and 21 of the Listing Regulations shall not be applicable during the corporate insolvency Resolution Process of the Company and the roles and responsibilities of the board of directors and the committees, specified in the respective regulations of the Listing Regulations, shall be fulfilled by the RP.

None of the Directors of Board is a member of more than ten Committees or Chairperson of more than five committees across all the Public companies in which they are Director. The necessary disclosures regarding Committee positions have been made by all the Directors.

None of the Director of the Company is serving as a Whole-Time Director in any Listed Company and is holding position of Independent Director in more than 3 Listed Company. Neither any of the Director of the Company is holding position as Director in more than 7 listed entities nor any of the Director of the Company serve as Independent Director in more than 7 listed entities.

During the financial year 2023-24, Ms. Pooja Shah, (DIN 07502838), had resigned from the post of Non-executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from February 07, 2024 due to her personal reasons. Ms. Pooja Shah had confirmed that there were no other material reasons for her resignation apart from her personal reasons.

As on the date of this report, the Board of the Company comprises three Directors out of which one is Promoter Executive Director; one is Promoter Non-Executive Director and one is Non-Promoter Non-Executive Independent Director. The Board comprise following Directors;

Name of Director Category Cum Designation Date of Appointment at current Term No. of CommitteeA No. of Shares held as on March 31, 2024 Total Directorship in which Director is Member in which Director is Chairperson Dr. Sunil Gupta Managing Director (Promoter) August 10, 2018 1 2 - 2189480 Equity Shares Mrs. Rupal Gupta Non-Executive Director (Promoter) June 30, 2020 1 - - 542959 Equity Shares Mr. Mayur Parikh Non-Executive Independent Director September 27, 2019 6 5 2 -

A

Committee includes Audit Committee and Shareholders Grievances Committee across all Public Companies.

~ Excluding Private Companies, Foreign Companies, Section 8 Companies & struck off Companies.

Due to Company is undergoing CIR Process, the Current Board of the Company is ceased and Ms. Vineeta Maheshwari, Resolution Professional is acting as Administrator of the Company.

Disclosure by Directors:

The Directors on the Board have submitted notice of interest under Section 184(1) i.e. in Form MBP 1, intimation under Section 164(2) i.e. in Form DIR 8 and declaration as to compliance with the Code of Conduct of the Company. None of the Directors of the Company is disqualified for being appointed as Director as specified in Section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Board Meeting:

Regular meetings of the Board are held at least once in a quarter, inter-alia, to review the quarterly results of the Company. Additional Board meetings are convened, as and when require, to discuss and decide on various business policies, strategies and other businesses. The Board meetings are held at corporate office of the Company.

During the year under review, Board of Directors of the Company met 5 (Five) times, viz May 4, 2023, June 22, 2023, August 14, 2023, November 9, 2023 and February 9, 2024. The gap between two consecutive meetings was not more than one hundred and twenty days as provided in section 173 of the Act.

The details of attendance of each Director at the Board Meeting and Annual General Meeting are given below;

Name of Directors Dr. Sunil Gupta Mrs. Rupal Gupta Ms. Pooja Shah Mr. Mayur Parikh Number of Board Meeting held 5 5 5 5 Number of Board Meetings Eligible to attend 5 5 4 5 Number of Board Meeting attended 5 5 4 5 Presence at the previous AGM Yes Yes No Yes

Independent Directors:

In terms of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under, the Company had two Non-Promoter NonExecutive Independent Directors in line with the Companies Act, 2013 at the beginning of the financial year. However, Ms.

The terms and conditions of appointment of Independent Directors and Code for Independent Director are incorporated on the website of the Company at www.bloomdekor.com.

The Company has received necessary declaration from each independent director under Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013 that they meet the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Key Managerial Personnel:

During the year 2023-24, the Company had Dr. Sunil Gupta as Managing Director; Mr. Tushar Donda as Company Secretary and Compliance officer and Mrs. Falguni Rajanbhai Shah as Chief Financial Officer (with effect from May 04, 2023) who were acting as Key Managerial Personnel in accordance with Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Information on Directorate:

In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association and Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Dr. Sunil Gupta (DIN 00012572), Managing Director of the Company retires by rotation at the ensuing annual general meeting. He, being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment as such and seeks re-appointment. The Board of Directors recommend his re-appointment as such on the Board.

The relevant details, as required under Regulation 36 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations") and Secretarial Standard II on General Meeting, of the person seeking reappointment as Director is annexed to the Notice convening the 33rd annual general meeting.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

The evaluation of performance of each directors, chairperson, committees and board for the financial year 2022-23 were carried out during the February 2023.

With effect from October 11, 2023, the Company is under corporate insolvency resolution process pursuant to the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Its affairs, business and assets are being managed by, and the powers of the board of directors are vested in the Resolution Professional, Ms. Vineeta Maheshwari, appointed by Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench. Hence, no formal annual evaluation has been done for the Directors performance and that of the Committees and individual directors as required under the provisions of Section 134 read with Rule 8 (4) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for the financial year 2023-24.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the board of directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

a) In preparation of annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and that no material departures have been made from the same;

b) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for that year;

c) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Directors had prepared the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024 on going concern basis.

e) The Directors had laid down the internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Note: Since the Company is under CIR Process, the management of the affairs of the Company is vested with Resolution Professional and the Directors of the Company are required to continue performing their duties and roles and extend necessary cooperation and support to the RP. Accordingly, the above mentioned duties and responsibility of Directors have been performed by directors under the overall supervision/direction of RP of the Company.

COMMITTEES OF BOARD:

The Board of Directors, has formed various committees, details of which are given hereunder.

A. Audit Committee:

The Composition of audit committee in not in line with the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 as tl Board of Directors of the Company is not duly constituted. Audit Committee meeting is generally held once in quarter fo the purpose of recommending the quarterly/half yearly/ yearly financial result and the gap between two meetings did n exceed one hundred and twenty days. Additional meeting is held for the purpose of reviewing the specific item include in terms of reference of the Committee.

During the year under review, Audit Committee met 5 (Five) times, viz May 4, 2023, June 22, 2023, August 14, 202 November 9, 2023 and February 9, 2024.

The composition of the Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Name of Members Category Designation in Committee Number of meetings during the financial year 2023-24 Held Eligible to attend Attended Mr. Mayur Parikh Independent Director Chairperson 5 5 5 Dr. Sunil Gupta Executive Director Member 5 5 5 Ms. Pooja Shah* Independent Director Member 5 4 4 Mrs. Rupal Gupta** Non-Executive Director Member 5 1 1

‘Resigned with effect from 07/02/ 2024 "Admitted with effect from 07/02/2024

The Statutory Auditor and Internal Auditor of the Company are invited in the meeting of the Committee wherever requires. Chief Financial Officer of the Company is a regular invitee at the Meeting. Further, the Company Secretary of the Company is acting as Secretary to the Audit Committee.

Mr. Mayur Parikh, the Chairperson of the Committee had attended last Annual General Meeting of the Company held on July 17, 2023.

Recommendations of Audit Committee, wherever/ whenever given, have been accepted by the Board of Directors and noted and taken on record by the RP of the Company.

Vigil Mechanism:

The Company has established a vigil mechanism and accordingly framed a Whistle Blower Policy. The policy enables the employees to report to the management instances of unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of Companys Code of Conduct. Further the mechanism adopted by the Company encourages the Whistle Blower to report genuine concerns or grievances and provide for adequate safe guards against victimization of the Whistle Blower who avails of such mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee, in exceptional cases. The functioning of vigil mechanism is reviewed by the Audit Committee from time to time. None of the Whistle blowers has been denied access to the Audit Committee of the Board. The Whistle Blower Policy of the Company is available on the website of the Company at https: / / www.bloomdekor.com/ pdf/WhistleBlowerPolicy.pdf.

B. Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

The Composition of Nomination and Remuneration committee of the Company is not in line with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 as the Board of Directors of the Company is not duly constituted. Nomination and Remuneration Committee meetings are generally held for identifying the persons who are qualified to become Directors and may be appointed in senior management and recommending their appointments and removal. Further, the committee shall also meet as and when the need arises for review of Managerial Remuneration.

During the year under review, Nomination and Remuneration Committee met thrice on May 4, 2023, June 22, 2023 and February 9, 2024.

Name of Members Category Number of meetings during the financial year 2023-24

BLOOM DEKOR LIMITED.

Designation in Committee Held Eligible to attend Attended Mr. Mayur Parikh Independent Director Chairperson 3 3 3 Mrs. Rupal Gupta Non-Executive Director Member 3 3 3 Ms. Pooja Shah* Independent Director Member 3 2 2 Dr. Sunil Gupta** Executive Director Member 3 1 1

* Resigned with effect from 07/02/ 2024 ** Admitted with effect from 07/02/2024 Nomination and Remuneration Policy:

Nomination and Remuneration Policy in the Company is designed to create a high-performance culture. It enables the Company to attract motivated and retained manpower in competitive market, and to harmonize the aspirations of human resources consistent with the goals of the Company. The Company pays remuneration by way of salary, benefits, perquisites and allowances to its Executive Directors and Key Managerial Personnel. Annual increments are decided by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee within the salary scale approved by the members and are effective from April 1, of each year.

Key points of the Nomination and Remuneration Policy are;

a. Policy on Appointment of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel:

o The policy is formulated to identify and ascertain the integrity, qualification, expertise and experience of the person for appointment as Director, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management personnel and recommend to the Board for his / her appointment.

o A person should possess adequate qualification, expertise and experience for the position he/ she is considered for appointment.

o In case of appointment of Independent Director, the Committee shall satisfy itself with regard to the independent nature of the Director vis-a-vis the Company so as to enable the Board to discharge its function and duties effectively.

b. Policy on remuneration of Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel:

The Companys remuneration policy is driven by the success and performance of Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel vis-a-vis the Company. The Companys philosophy is to align them with adequate compensation so that the compensation is used as a strategic tool that helps us to attract, retain and motivate highly talented individuals who are committed to the core value of the Company. The Company follows mixed of fixed pay, benefits and performance based variable pay. The Company pays remuneration by way of salary, benefits, perquisites and allowance. The remuneration and sitting fees paid by the Company are within the salary scale approved by the Board and Shareholders.

Currently, as the Company is under CIR Process, the approval of CoC is necessary for the appointment and remuneration of Directors and Key Managerial personnel of the Company.

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy, as adopted by the Board of Directors, is placed on the website of the Company at www.bloomdekor.com and is annexed to this Report as Annexure - A.

Remuneration of Directors:

(Amount in Lakh)

Name of Directors Designation Salary Sitting Fees Perquisite Total

Dr. Sunil Gupta Managing Director 18.42 - 1.93 20.35 Mrs. Rupal Gupta Non-Executive Director - 0.05 - 0.05 Mr. Mayur Parikh Independent Director - 0.36 - 0.36 Ms. Pooja Shah Independent Director - 0.18 - 0.18

C. Stakeholders Grievance & Relationship Committee:

The Company has constituted Stakeholders Grievance & Relationship Committee mainly to focus on the redressal of Shareholders / Investors Grievances, if any, like Transfer / Transmission / Demat of Shares; Loss of Share Certificates; Non-receipt of Annual Report; Dividend Warrants; etc.

During the year under review, Stakeholders Grievance & Relationship Committee met 1 (One) time on May 4, 2023.

The composition of the Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Name of Members Category Designation in Committee Number of meetings during the financial year 2023-24 Held Eligible to attend Attended Mr. Mayur Parikh Independent Director Chairperson 1 1 1 Dr. Sunil Gupta Executive Director Member 1 1 1 Ms. Pooja Shah* Independent Director Member 1 1 1 Mrs. Rupal Gupta** Non-Executive Director Member 1 0 0

*Resigned with effect from 07/ 02/2024 **admitted with effect from 07/02/2024

Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company provides secretarial support to the Committee.

During the year under review, the Company had received Three (3) complaints from the Shareholders and the same were resolved within time. There was no complaint pending for resolution as on March 31, 2024.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposits from Shareholders and Public falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under. There were no deposits, which were claimed and remained unpaid by the Company as on March 31, 2024.

CODE OF CONDUCT

As prescribed under the provisions of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 for its Board of Directors and senior management and employees, the Company has formulated a comprehensive Code of Conduct (the Code). The Code is applicable to Directors and senior management and employees to such extent as may be applicable to them depending upon their roles and responsibilities. The Code gives guidance and support needed for ethical conduct of business and compliance of law. The Code reflects the values of the Company viz. Customer Value, Integrity, one team and Excellence.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS:

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statement for the year ended on March 31, 2024.

The link to access the Annual Return is https: / / www.bloomdekor.com/ wp-content/uploads/ 2024/ 09/ Annual-return-FY- 2023-24.pdf.

TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, in the prescribed Form AOC-2 is annexed to this Report as Annexure - B.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The details on Internal Financial Control and their adequacy are provided in Management Discussion and Analysis Report.

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS:

In terms of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Cost records and audits) Rules, 2014, the Company is not required to maintain the cost records and accordingly the Company has not maintained the Cost record.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT:

There are no other material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company, that have occurred between the end of financial year of the Company i.e. March 31, 2024 to the date of this Report.

PARTICULAR OF EMPLOYEES:

The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median of employees remuneration as per Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this Report as Annexure - C.

The statement containing names of top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the particulars of employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided in a separate annexure forming part of this report. Further, the report and the accounts are being sent to the Members excluding the aforesaid annexure. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the said annexure is open for inspection Members of the Company. Any member interested in obtaining the same may write to the Company Secretary and the same will be furnished on request.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE:

To foster a positive workplace environment, free from harassment of any nature, we have adopted policy on prevention, prohibition and Redressal of Sexual harassment at workplace and has duly constituted an Internal Complaints Committee in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder.

During the year under review, there were no incidences of sexual harassment reported.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Company is currently under CIR process pursuant to the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 and considering these developments including, in particular, the respective Resolution Professionals having taken over the management and control of the Company. The Company continues to incur loss. The Auditors have drawn qualification in their Audit Report for the year ended March 31, 2024 that these events indicate material uncertainty on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

A well-defined risk management mechanism covering the risk mapping and trend analysis, risk exposure, potential impact and risk mitigation process is in place. The objective of the mechanism is to minimize the impact of risks identified and taking advance actions to mitigate it. The mechanism works on the principles of probability of occurrence and impact, if triggered. A detailed exercise is being carried out to identify, evaluate, monitor and manage both business and non-business risks.

ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Information on conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo, as required to be disclosed under section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are provided as an Annexure - D.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Your Company strives to incorporate the appropriate standards for corporate governance. However, pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Company is not required

to mandatorily comply with the provisions of certain regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and therefore the Company has not provided a separate report on Corporate Governance.

However, Company is complying with few of the exempted regulations voluntarily and details of same are provided in this report under the respective heading.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report.

STATUTORY AUDITOR AND THEIR REPORT:

M/ s. Parikh & Majmudar, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 107525W) were re-appointed as Statutory Auditors of your Company at the Thirty first Annual General Meeting held on September 02, 2022, for a term of five consecutive years.

The Report given by the Auditors on the financial statement of the Company is part of this Annual Report. There have been few qualifications given by the Statutory Auditors in their Report to which Board of Directors / RP submits as under;

(1) In respect of outstanding trade payables in foreign currency, the Management/Resolution Professional (RP) state that the Company is in the process of evaluating appropriate course of action for compliance with Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and any other applicable law on account of delay in payment of above dues.

(2) In respect of accumulated losses and material uncertainty about the going concern, the Company has taken major steps to reduce the cost. Moreover, the Company will continue manufacturing activity of doors Division and laminates division on outsourcing basis.

(3) In respect of the balance confirmation awaited from the suppliers and customers, the Company has sent mail for balance confirmation to all parties and provide stipulated time to revert with balance confirmation of their books., many parties have sent revert with balance confirmation & few parties did not revert within stipulated time. Hence, we deemed to be assumed that there are no discrepancies.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR AND THEIR REPORT:

The Company has appointed Mr. Anand Lavingia, Practicing Company Secretaries, to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, as required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules thereunder. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24 is annexed to this report as an Annexure - E.

There have been few qualifications given by the Secretarial Auditor in their Report.

1) the Company has not appointed Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) under Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the period 01/04/2023 to 03/05/2023. In this regard, the Management submit that the Company incurred huge loss in the past years and was undertaking reducing the numbers of employees. However, as a measure of cost reduction, Company was not able to find the suitable candidate at appropriate cost. Accordingly, the Chief Financial Officer was not appointed. However, the Company has appointed Mrs. Falguni Shah as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. May 4, 2023.

2) the Composition of Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee do not meet the Composition requirement specified under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and relevant section of the Companies Act, 2013 for the period 07/02/2024 to 31/03/2024. In this regard, Management/Resolution Professional would like to submit that the powers of Board of Directors of the Company to appoint new Directors has been suspended pursuant to CIR process and the same are vested with the Resolution Professional appointed by NCLT, Ahmedabad. New Management shall be appointed for the Company, as and when the NCLT approves a resolution plan for the Company under CIR process.

3) the requisite Composition of Board of Directors of the Company do not meet Composition requirement specified under relevant section of the Companies Act, 2013 for the period 07/02/2024 to 31/03/2024. In this regard, Management/Resolution Professional would like to submit that the powers of Board of Directors of the Company to appoint new Directors has been suspended pursuant to CIR process and the same are vested with the Resolution Professional appointed by NCLT, Ahmedabad. New Management shall be appointed for the Company, as and when the NCLT approves a resolution plan for the Company under CIR process.

REPORTING OF FRAUD:

The Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud as specified under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.