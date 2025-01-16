Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
CENTURYPLY
793.85
|59.58
|17,288.39
|75.69
|0.13
|1,063.19
|103.71
Greenlam Industries Ltd
GREENLAM
537.75
|50.11
|6,942.57
|30.42
|0.3
|586.2
|84.59
Greenpanel Industries Ltd
GREENPANEL
343.2
|45.26
|4,112.92
|18.5
|0.45
|336.87
|110.19
Greenply Industries Ltd
GREENPLY
295.55
|37.39
|3,683.76
|26.17
|0.17
|501.78
|61.95
Stylam Industries Ltd
STYLAMIND
2,124.15
|26.66
|3,522.91
|34.1
|0.12
|262.7
|353.59
