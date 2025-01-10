iifl-logo-icon 1
Bloom Dekor Ltd Balance Sheet

10.76
(0.47%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.85

6.85

6.85

6.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.39

-11.55

-32.98

-12.89

Net Worth

-5.54

-4.7

-26.13

-6.04

Minority Interest

Debt

12.73

12.55

51.17

46.76

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.13

0.7

0.59

0

Total Liabilities

7.32

8.55

25.63

40.72

Fixed Assets

2.39

3.24

1.45

9.62

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.04

0.04

0.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

5.54

5.52

12.96

5.71

Networking Capital

-0.69

-0.35

10.99

25.16

Inventories

2.07

2.33

6.64

26.72

Inventory Days

311.61

Sundry Debtors

0.67

0.27

1.38

3.51

Debtor Days

40.93

Other Current Assets

4.89

5.24

12.77

8.73

Sundry Creditors

-1.62

-1.8

-3.99

-11.46

Creditor Days

133.65

Other Current Liabilities

-6.71

-6.4

-5.81

-2.34

Cash

0.1

0.12

0.19

0.2

Total Assets

7.33

8.56

25.63

40.73

