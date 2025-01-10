Bloom Dekor Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.85
6.85
6.85
6.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.39
-11.55
-32.98
-12.89
Net Worth
-5.54
-4.7
-26.13
-6.04
Minority Interest
Debt
12.73
12.55
51.17
46.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.13
0.7
0.59
0
Total Liabilities
7.32
8.55
25.63
40.72
Fixed Assets
2.39
3.24
1.45
9.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.04
0.04
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.54
5.52
12.96
5.71
Networking Capital
-0.69
-0.35
10.99
25.16
Inventories
2.07
2.33
6.64
26.72
Inventory Days
311.61
Sundry Debtors
0.67
0.27
1.38
3.51
Debtor Days
40.93
Other Current Assets
4.89
5.24
12.77
8.73
Sundry Creditors
-1.62
-1.8
-3.99
-11.46
Creditor Days
133.65
Other Current Liabilities
-6.71
-6.4
-5.81
-2.34
Cash
0.1
0.12
0.19
0.2
Total Assets
7.33
8.56
25.63
40.73
