Bloom Dekor Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.27
(1.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Bloom Dekor FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-10.14

-1.97

-3.69

-3.22

Depreciation

-1.96

-2.12

-2.25

-2.34

Tax paid

2.43

0.34

2.19

0.44

Working capital

-10.75

3.22

-4.29

-5.91

Other operating items

Operating

-20.41

-0.53

-8.05

-11.03

Capital expenditure

-0.09

0.05

1.25

0.18

Free cash flow

-20.5

-0.48

-6.8

-10.84

Equity raised

-10.47

0.07

10.4

16.17

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

38.66

26.96

16.65

16.67

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

7.67

26.55

20.25

22

