Bloom Dekor Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-10.14
-1.97
-3.69
-3.22
Depreciation
-1.96
-2.12
-2.25
-2.34
Tax paid
2.43
0.34
2.19
0.44
Working capital
-10.75
3.22
-4.29
-5.91
Other operating items
Operating
-20.41
-0.53
-8.05
-11.03
Capital expenditure
-0.09
0.05
1.25
0.18
Free cash flow
-20.5
-0.48
-6.8
-10.84
Equity raised
-10.47
0.07
10.4
16.17
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
38.66
26.96
16.65
16.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.67
26.55
20.25
22
