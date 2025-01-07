Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
31.29
40.04
64.13
67.34
yoy growth (%)
-21.84
-37.56
-4.76
13
Raw materials
-24.25
-20.89
-38.51
-42.68
As % of sales
77.49
52.18
60.05
63.37
Employee costs
-4.27
-6.35
-9.24
-8.99
As % of sales
13.64
15.87
14.41
13.35
Other costs
-6.17
-8.09
-13.99
-12.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.71
20.21
21.81
18.66
Operating profit
-3.39
4.69
2.37
3.09
OPM
-10.86
11.72
3.7
4.6
Depreciation
-1.96
-2.12
-2.25
-2.34
Interest expense
-5.2
-5.38
-4.9
-4.72
Other income
0.42
0.84
1.08
0.75
Profit before tax
-10.14
-1.97
-3.69
-3.22
Taxes
2.43
0.34
2.19
0.44
Tax rate
-24.04
-17.4
-59.2
-13.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-7.7
-1.62
-1.5
-2.77
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-7.7
-1.62
-1.5
-2.77
yoy growth (%)
373.13
7.85
-45.63
46.64
NPM
-24.6
-4.06
-2.35
-4.12
