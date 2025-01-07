iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bloom Dekor Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.22
(-0.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bloom Dekor Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

31.29

40.04

64.13

67.34

yoy growth (%)

-21.84

-37.56

-4.76

13

Raw materials

-24.25

-20.89

-38.51

-42.68

As % of sales

77.49

52.18

60.05

63.37

Employee costs

-4.27

-6.35

-9.24

-8.99

As % of sales

13.64

15.87

14.41

13.35

Other costs

-6.17

-8.09

-13.99

-12.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.71

20.21

21.81

18.66

Operating profit

-3.39

4.69

2.37

3.09

OPM

-10.86

11.72

3.7

4.6

Depreciation

-1.96

-2.12

-2.25

-2.34

Interest expense

-5.2

-5.38

-4.9

-4.72

Other income

0.42

0.84

1.08

0.75

Profit before tax

-10.14

-1.97

-3.69

-3.22

Taxes

2.43

0.34

2.19

0.44

Tax rate

-24.04

-17.4

-59.2

-13.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-7.7

-1.62

-1.5

-2.77

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-7.7

-1.62

-1.5

-2.77

yoy growth (%)

373.13

7.85

-45.63

46.64

NPM

-24.6

-4.06

-2.35

-4.12

Bloom Dekor : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bloom Dekor Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.