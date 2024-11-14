Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

BLOOM DEKOR LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30/09/2024 financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30/09/2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 7 Sep 2024

the Directors in their Meeting held on 7/9/2024, which started at 03:30 P.M. and ended at 04:00 P.M., have, apart from other businesses, 1. Approved Draft Directors Report for the FY 2023-24 along with its Annexures and other reports to be included in the Annual Report 2023-24; 2. Decided to call the 33rd AGM of the Company on 30/09/2024 at 04.00 p.m. IST through VC/OAVM and approved the Draft Notice of 33rd AGM of the Company. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from 24/09/2024 to 30/09/2024 (both days inclusive) and will be re-opened from 01/10/2024. Members whose names are recorded in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners as on the Cut-off date 23/09/2024, shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-voting as well as e-voting system on the date of the AGM. 3. Appointed NSDL as Remote E-Voting Agency. 4. Appointed M/s. Alap & Co. LLP, Practicing Company Secretaries, as Scrutinizer

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

BLOOM DEKOR LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. In this connection and in continuation of our intimation regarding Closure of Trading Window for the Insiders of the Company vide letter dated June 29 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed for the Insiders of the Company since Monday July 1 2024. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 13/08/2024 have apart from other businesses; 1) considered, approved and taken on record unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended 30/06/2024 and 2) appointed M/s. B.T. Vora & Co., Chartered Accountant as Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

BLOOM DEKOR LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. Outcome of Board meeting held on 30/05/2024 wherein the Board of Directors have apart from other businesses considered and approved audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024, appointed Mr. Anand Lavingia as Secretarial auditor of the Company and M/s B.T. Vora & Co. as Internal auditor of the Company Read less.. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 30-05-2024 have appointed Anand Lavingia as Secretarial auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 30/05/2024 have appointed M/s B. T. Vora & Co., Chartered Accountant as Internal AUditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024