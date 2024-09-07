AGM 30/09/2024 the Directors in their Meeting held on 7/9/2024, which started at 03:30 P.M. and ended at 04:00 P.M., have, apart from other businesses, 1. Approved Draft Directors Report for the FY 2023-24 along with its Annexures and other reports to be included in the Annual Report 2023-24; 2. Decided to call the 33rd AGM of the Company on 30/09/2024 at 04.00 p.m. IST through VC/OAVM and approved the Draft Notice of 33rd AGM of the Company. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from 24/09/2024 to 30/09/2024 (both days inclusive) and will be re-opened from 01/10/2024. Members whose names are recorded in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners as on the Cut-off date 23/09/2024, shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-voting as well as e-voting system on the date of the AGM. 3. Appointed NSDL as Remote E-Voting Agency. 4. Appointed M/s. Alap & Co. LLP, Practicing Company Secretaries, as Scrutinizer (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024) Outcome of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)