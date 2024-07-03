iifl-logo-icon 1
Bloom Dekor Ltd Company Summary

10.76
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:39:00 PM

Bloom Dekor Ltd Summary

Bloom Dekor Ltd.(BDL), the Ahmedabad based company was registered on March 23, 1992. Bloom Dekor Limited an ISO 9001:2008 Company, is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of High Pressure Decorative Laminates in India. Established in year 1994, the factory is situated near Ahmedabad in Western Area and is spread over an area of 50,000 sq.mtrs. with an installed capacity of 10 million sq.mtrs. of laminates per annum.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of laminated sheets and Doors used in the furniture industry as well as interiors. It expanded the capacity by 1 million Sq.Mtrs, from 3.5 Million Sq,Mtr, during the year 2000-01. The Company was mainly exporting its products till 2005-06. The growth in the local market and the continuous strengthening of the Rupee against the USD opened new opportunities for the Company to shift focus onto the domestic markets. The result was a steep rise in domestic sales and some reduction in Exports.Bloom is Indias first brand of advanced designer decorative doors and one of Indias leading manufactures and exporters of decorative laminates. Present in 24 countries and backed by more than 20 years of experience, Bloom lives by an ethos of innovation, dynamism and most importantly being different.

