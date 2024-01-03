iifl-logo

BLT Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR BLT Logistics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.5

0.3

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

1.12

1.47

0.11

Net Worth

4.62

1.77

0.21

Minority Interest

Debt

9.52

7.27

8.84

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.14

9.04

9.05

Fixed Assets

6.65

4.66

4.55

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.66

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.11

0.03

0.08

Networking Capital

6.53

4.18

4.1

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

9.11

6.29

3.85

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.69

1.6

1.53

Sundry Creditors

-3.49

-2.7

-0.53

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.78

-1.01

-0.75

Cash

0.18

0.18

0.33

Total Assets

14.13

9.05

9.06

BLT Logistics Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR BLT Logistics Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.