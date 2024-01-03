BLT Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.5
0.3
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
1.12
1.47
0.11
Net Worth
4.62
1.77
0.21
Minority Interest
Debt
9.52
7.27
8.84
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.14
9.04
9.05
Fixed Assets
6.65
4.66
4.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.66
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.11
0.03
0.08
Networking Capital
6.53
4.18
4.1
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
9.11
6.29
3.85
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.69
1.6
1.53
Sundry Creditors
-3.49
-2.7
-0.53
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.78
-1.01
-0.75
Cash
0.18
0.18
0.33
Total Assets
14.13
9.05
9.06
