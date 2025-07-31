Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.5
0.3
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
1.12
1.47
0.11
Net Worth
4.62
1.77
0.21
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
585
|34.35
|44,554.65
|302.14
|0.27
|2,281.37
|162.14
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
409.3
|153.3
|30,558.01
|-16.54
|0
|2,022.05
|132
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
AEGISVOPAK
247.5
|252.55
|27,422.79
|35.39
|0
|130.1
|42.05
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,178.75
|61.09
|14,662.17
|46.93
|0.41
|1,441.92
|684.05
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,195.8
|22.38
|9,330.91
|124.2
|0.66
|984
|253.97
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Krishan Kumar
Whole-time Director
Rakesh Kumar
Independent Director
Vipin Kumar.
Independent Director
Rajni Sharma
Independent Director
Naveen Kumar Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rama Kanojia
Plot #. 304 A/2 Kh 14/20/1 F/F,
Patel Garden Kakrola S.W.Delhi,
New Delhi - 110078
Tel: +91 11 3545 4842
Website: http://www.bltlogistics.com
Email: cs@bltlogistics.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by BLT Logistics Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.