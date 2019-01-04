iifl-logo-icon 1
Blue Circle Services Ltd Balance Sheet

9.74
(-4.98%)
Jan 4, 2019|03:06:35 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

20.35

20.35

20.35

20.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-21.01

-19.08

-17.71

-17.52

Net Worth

-0.66

1.27

2.64

2.83

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.66

1.27

2.64

2.83

Fixed Assets

0.03

0.04

0.06

0.11

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.02

0.02

0.02

Networking Capital

-0.72

1.2

2.55

2.7

Inventories

1.62

3.42

4.63

7.77

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.3

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.82

0.83

0.85

1.69

Sundry Creditors

-2.5

-2.5

-2.5

-6.7

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.66

-0.55

-0.43

-0.35

Cash

0

0.01

0

0

Total Assets

-0.66

1.27

2.63

2.83

