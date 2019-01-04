Blue Circle Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
20.35
20.35
20.35
20.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-21.01
-19.08
-17.71
-17.52
Net Worth
-0.66
1.27
2.64
2.83
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.66
1.27
2.64
2.83
Fixed Assets
0.03
0.04
0.06
0.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.02
0.02
0.02
Networking Capital
-0.72
1.2
2.55
2.7
Inventories
1.62
3.42
4.63
7.77
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.3
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.82
0.83
0.85
1.69
Sundry Creditors
-2.5
-2.5
-2.5
-6.7
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.66
-0.55
-0.43
-0.35
Cash
0
0.01
0
0
Total Assets
-0.66
1.27
2.63
2.83
