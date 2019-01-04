Blue Circle Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.13
19.28
-13.4
-10.21
Other operating items
Operating
-0.13
19.28
-13.4
-10.21
Capital expenditure
0
0.06
0.01
1.71
Free cash flow
-0.13
19.34
-13.39
-8.5
Equity raised
-16.31
0.39
15.59
15.02
Investing
0
-35.26
15.01
8.93
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.81
Net in cash
-16.45
-15.53
17.21
16.26
