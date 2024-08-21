Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹9.74
Prev. Close₹10.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹9.74
Day's Low₹9.74
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.82
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
20.35
20.35
20.35
20.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-21.01
-19.08
-17.71
-17.52
Net Worth
-0.66
1.27
2.64
2.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.13
19.28
-13.4
-10.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dhruva Narayan Jha
Independent Director
Prateek Derasari
Independent Director
Rukmani Devi
Independent Director
Sunita Rani Paride
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Blue Circle Services Ltd
Summary
Blue Circle Services Limited provides financial advisory and services for corporate and HNI clients. Its services include investment banking, corporate finance, project finance, real estate and infrastructure, merchant banking, and trade finance. The company also invests in the capital market and mutual funds. It serves various industries, such as consumer, infrastructure, life sciences, media and entertainment, real estate, technology, and manufacturing. The company is based in Mumbai, India.Blue circle is a BSE listed company established in 1983. The small to midcap segment is fast growing and yet relatively underserviced by the Financial Advisory community. Blue circle operates in the small to midcap market providing a whole gamut of Financial Services to meet the ever-changing needs and requirements of the clients. BCSL services individual, corporate and financial institutions. We aim to be a Financial Advisory Services and solution provider firm willing to be a long term partner to its clients and not an opportunistic deal maker.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.