Summary

Blue Circle Services Limited provides financial advisory and services for corporate and HNI clients. Its services include investment banking, corporate finance, project finance, real estate and infrastructure, merchant banking, and trade finance. The company also invests in the capital market and mutual funds. It serves various industries, such as consumer, infrastructure, life sciences, media and entertainment, real estate, technology, and manufacturing. The company is based in Mumbai, India.Blue circle is a BSE listed company established in 1983. The small to midcap segment is fast growing and yet relatively underserviced by the Financial Advisory community. Blue circle operates in the small to midcap market providing a whole gamut of Financial Services to meet the ever-changing needs and requirements of the clients. BCSL services individual, corporate and financial institutions. We aim to be a Financial Advisory Services and solution provider firm willing to be a long term partner to its clients and not an opportunistic deal maker.

