iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Blue Circle Services Ltd Share Price

9.74
(-4.98%)
Jan 4, 2019|03:06:35 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Blue Circle Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

9.74

Prev. Close

10.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

9.74

Day's Low

9.74

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.32

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.82

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Blue Circle Services Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Blue Circle Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Blue Circle Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:17 PM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.36%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 96.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Blue Circle Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

20.35

20.35

20.35

20.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-21.01

-19.08

-17.71

-17.52

Net Worth

-0.66

1.27

2.64

2.83

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.13

19.28

-13.4

-10.21

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Blue Circle Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Blue Circle Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dhruva Narayan Jha

Independent Director

Prateek Derasari

Independent Director

Rukmani Devi

Independent Director

Sunita Rani Paride

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Blue Circle Services Ltd

Summary

Blue Circle Services Limited provides financial advisory and services for corporate and HNI clients. Its services include investment banking, corporate finance, project finance, real estate and infrastructure, merchant banking, and trade finance. The company also invests in the capital market and mutual funds. It serves various industries, such as consumer, infrastructure, life sciences, media and entertainment, real estate, technology, and manufacturing. The company is based in Mumbai, India.Blue circle is a BSE listed company established in 1983. The small to midcap segment is fast growing and yet relatively underserviced by the Financial Advisory community. Blue circle operates in the small to midcap market providing a whole gamut of Financial Services to meet the ever-changing needs and requirements of the clients. BCSL services individual, corporate and financial institutions. We aim to be a Financial Advisory Services and solution provider firm willing to be a long term partner to its clients and not an opportunistic deal maker.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Blue Circle Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.