|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|25 May 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|1
|50
|Final
|Recommended a final dividend of Rupee 1 (Rupee 1) per Equity Share of the face value of Rs.2 each (Rupees Two only) for the Financial Year ended 31% March 2024. The Final Dividend is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting which will be held within stipulated timeline as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.
