BMW Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
63.32
63.32
15.83
15.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
146.8
123.39
140.65
108.49
Net Worth
210.12
186.71
156.48
124.32
Minority Interest
Debt
428.39
395.3
287.86
164.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.21
3.14
2.19
2.13
Total Liabilities
643.72
585.15
446.53
290.62
Fixed Assets
140.55
122.09
99.31
82.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.57
1.75
1.21
0.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.01
0.11
0
Networking Capital
483.38
456.88
345.62
198.18
Inventories
301.76
320.67
234.59
124.3
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
164.11
141
109.93
107.67
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
49.89
56.22
36.69
23.94
Sundry Creditors
-0.31
-23.87
-5.28
-2.96
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-32.07
-37.14
-30.31
-54.77
Cash
16.22
4.41
0.28
10.1
Total Assets
643.72
585.14
446.53
290.6
No Record Found
