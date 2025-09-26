No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
63.32
63.32
15.83
15.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
146.8
123.39
140.65
108.49
Net Worth
210.12
186.71
156.48
124.32
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,575.05
|130.51
|2,97,207.31
|504.04
|0.05
|5,875.6
|231.32
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,049.75
|341.94
|47,320.04
|23.46
|0.05
|186.97
|40.37
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
772.8
|62.68
|27,125.28
|69.18
|1.04
|836.61
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
268.35
|14.09
|20,978.92
|200.21
|2.53
|12,757.28
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
586
|132.58
|12,943.86
|16.04
|0.26
|281.93
|67.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
1st Floor Mona Cinema Complex,
East Gandhi Maidan,
Bihar - 800004
Tel: 91-612-26755506/8102223771
Website: http://www.bmwventures.com
Email: cs@bmwventures.com
Subramanian Building,
1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,
Chennai - 600002
Tel: 91-44-28462700
Website: www.cameoindia.com
Email: investor@cameoindia.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by BMW Ventures Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.