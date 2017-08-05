iifl-logo-icon 1
Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd Balance Sheet

2,505
(-0.01%)
Aug 5, 2017|01:14:12 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.3

1.3

1.3

1.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.18

-1.12

-1.04

-0.91

Net Worth

0.12

0.18

0.26

0.39

Minority Interest

Debt

0.79

0.7

0.59

0.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.91

0.88

0.85

0.89

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.9

0.87

0.83

0.87

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.12

1.12

1.12

1.13

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.06

-0.1

-0.06

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.19

-0.19

-0.19

-0.2

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

0.92

0.89

0.85

0.89

