Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.18
-1.12
-1.04
-0.91
Net Worth
0.12
0.18
0.26
0.39
Minority Interest
Debt
0.79
0.7
0.59
0.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.91
0.88
0.85
0.89
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.9
0.87
0.83
0.87
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.12
1.12
1.12
1.13
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.06
-0.1
-0.06
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.19
-0.19
-0.19
-0.2
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
0.92
0.89
0.85
0.89
No Record Found
