Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.09
-0.12
-0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.06
-0.01
-0.01
0.02
Other operating items
Operating
-0.13
-0.1
-0.13
-0.03
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.13
-0.1
-0.13
-0.03
Equity raised
-1.66
-1.46
-1.34
-0.99
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.97
0.86
0.6
0.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.83
-0.71
-0.88
-0.68
No Record Found
