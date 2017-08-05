iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,505
(-0.01%)
Aug 5, 2017|01:14:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd

Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.07

-0.09

-0.12

-0.05

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.06

-0.01

-0.01

0.02

Other operating items

Operating

-0.13

-0.1

-0.13

-0.03

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-0.13

-0.1

-0.13

-0.03

Equity raised

-1.66

-1.46

-1.34

-0.99

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.97

0.86

0.6

0.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-0.83

-0.71

-0.88

-0.68

Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.