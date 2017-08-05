|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|21 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|26 Sep 2024
|We have to inform you that the Registrar of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 24th September 2024 to Friday, 26th September 2024 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting. You are kindly requested to take note of the same in your records.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.