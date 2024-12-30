iifl-logo-icon 1
Bombay Talkies Ltd Balance Sheet

7.13
(-4.81%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.55

-0.37

0.06

0.25

Net Worth

4.85

5.03

5.46

5.65

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.85

5.03

5.46

5.65

Fixed Assets

0.32

0.33

0.34

0.34

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.26

2.26

2.22

2.31

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.25

2.39

2.88

2.97

Inventories

0.45

0.55

1.08

1.15

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.71

1.7

1.71

1.7

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.11

-0.06

-0.11

-0.08

Cash

0.03

0.04

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

4.86

5.02

5.46

5.64

