Bombay Talkies Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.55
-0.37
0.06
0.25
Net Worth
4.85
5.03
5.46
5.65
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.85
5.03
5.46
5.65
Fixed Assets
0.32
0.33
0.34
0.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.26
2.26
2.22
2.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.25
2.39
2.88
2.97
Inventories
0.45
0.55
1.08
1.15
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.71
1.7
1.71
1.7
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.11
-0.06
-0.11
-0.08
Cash
0.03
0.04
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
4.86
5.02
5.46
5.64
No Record Found
